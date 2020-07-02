2300 Bonner Lane

Beautiful home feature 3 bedroom 2 bath. Completely updated with new flooring (laminate, ceramic tiles and carpet), both bathroom, granite countertop, stainless steel appliances. Huge backyard with covered patio. No Pets. A must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
