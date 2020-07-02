All apartments in Arlington
2300 Bonner Lane
2300 Bonner Lane

2300 Bonner Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2300 Bonner Lane, Arlington, TX 76014

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home feature 3 bedroom 2 bath. Completely updated with new flooring (laminate, ceramic tiles and carpet), both bathroom, granite countertop, stainless steel appliances. Huge backyard with covered patio.
No Pets. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2300 Bonner Lane have any available units?
2300 Bonner Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2300 Bonner Lane have?
Some of 2300 Bonner Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2300 Bonner Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2300 Bonner Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2300 Bonner Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2300 Bonner Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2300 Bonner Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2300 Bonner Lane offers parking.
Does 2300 Bonner Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2300 Bonner Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2300 Bonner Lane have a pool?
No, 2300 Bonner Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2300 Bonner Lane have accessible units?
No, 2300 Bonner Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2300 Bonner Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2300 Bonner Lane has units with dishwashers.

