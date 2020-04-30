All apartments in Arlington
1127 South Davis Drive
1127 South Davis Drive

1127 S Davis Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1127 S Davis Dr, Arlington, TX 76013

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Complete renovation! Fresh paint inside and out, all new double pane windows, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer included! Tank-less water heater to help reduce your water and electric bills, completely remodeled bathroom, custom built cabinets, quartz counter tops, ceiling fans, upgraded light fixtures, all new plumbing fixtures. Real hardwood floors in the living area and bedrooms, vinyl plunk in the kitchen and bathrooms. Finished 1.5 car garage. Huge back yard for entertainment or just relaxing. Fantastic location! Walking distance from UTA! Piece of quiet heaven in the heart of the city.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1127 South Davis Drive have any available units?
1127 South Davis Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1127 South Davis Drive have?
Some of 1127 South Davis Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1127 South Davis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1127 South Davis Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1127 South Davis Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1127 South Davis Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1127 South Davis Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1127 South Davis Drive offers parking.
Does 1127 South Davis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1127 South Davis Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1127 South Davis Drive have a pool?
No, 1127 South Davis Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1127 South Davis Drive have accessible units?
No, 1127 South Davis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1127 South Davis Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1127 South Davis Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

