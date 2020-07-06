Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub cable included carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly internet access trash valet

Welcome home to Villas at The Parks Apartments! Our quaint and cozy community offers newly-renovated one and two bedroom apartments and lofts, featuring a variety of upscale designer finishes, such as vinyl wood-inspired flooring, quartz countertops, black appliances, new fixtures, glass tile backsplash, tiled tub surrounds, and all new windows and HVAC. Another great feature of our community is most of our apartment homes are single-story buildings with no upstairs neighbors.



Villas at The Parks Apartments offers many amenities for our residents to enjoy! Take a dip at our refreshing swimming pool or stay active at our 24-hour fitness center. For your convenience, we also offer off-street parking, an on-site laundry facility, and on-site patrol services. Select a floorplan to take a walkthrough video tour, or call our friendly leasing staff today to schedule a personal tour of your new home at Villas at The Parks Apartments!