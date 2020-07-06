All apartments in Arlington
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:23 AM

Villas at the Parks

3638 Waverly Dr · (817) 993-5426
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3638 Waverly Dr, Arlington, TX 76015

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-076 · Avail. Nov 4

$825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 496 sqft

Unit 4-075 · Avail. Oct 30

$825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 496 sqft

Unit 4-077 · Avail. Oct 30

$825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 496 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Villas at the Parks.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
internet access
trash valet
Welcome home to Villas at The Parks Apartments! Our quaint and cozy community offers newly-renovated one and two bedroom apartments and lofts, featuring a variety of upscale designer finishes, such as vinyl wood-inspired flooring, quartz countertops, black appliances, new fixtures, glass tile backsplash, tiled tub surrounds, and all new windows and HVAC. Another great feature of our community is most of our apartment homes are single-story buildings with no upstairs neighbors.

Villas at The Parks Apartments offers many amenities for our residents to enjoy! Take a dip at our refreshing swimming pool or stay active at our 24-hour fitness center. For your convenience, we also offer off-street parking, an on-site laundry facility, and on-site patrol services. Select a floorplan to take a walkthrough video tour, or call our friendly leasing staff today to schedule a personal tour of your new home at Villas at The Parks Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 ( 1 bedroom); $200 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet non-refundable
limit: One pet max per apartment
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: 45 pound weight limit. Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Villas at the Parks have any available units?
Villas at the Parks has 6 units available starting at $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does Villas at the Parks have?
Some of Villas at the Parks's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Villas at the Parks currently offering any rent specials?
Villas at the Parks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Villas at the Parks pet-friendly?
Yes, Villas at the Parks is pet friendly.
Does Villas at the Parks offer parking?
Yes, Villas at the Parks offers parking.
Does Villas at the Parks have units with washers and dryers?
No, Villas at the Parks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Villas at the Parks have a pool?
Yes, Villas at the Parks has a pool.
Does Villas at the Parks have accessible units?
No, Villas at the Parks does not have accessible units.
Does Villas at the Parks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Villas at the Parks has units with dishwashers.
