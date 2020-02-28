4012 Morman Lane

Amenities
Lovely 2,286 sq ft home features remodeled lg kitchen granite counter tops, tile floor, microwave & oven 2017.Living has gas fireplace, wet bar, built in's, lg windows & room for entertaining. Storm windows & patio doors, added attic insulation recently replaced HVAC units for lower utility bills. Lg master with gas fireplace & huge walk in closet & custom built-ins. Lg master bath features a stone & glass walk-in shower, soaking tub & tile floor, 3rd bedroom is down & could also be used as a home office. Jogging trail, Addison Health Club-classes & indoor-outdoor pools. Free Addison Health Club membership available. Owner pays Mowing twice-mo. Pets on a case by case. Tenant pays svc fee for repairs as needed.