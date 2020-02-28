4012 Morman Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely 2,286 sq ft home features remodeled lg kitchen granite counter tops, tile floor, microwave & oven 2017.Living has gas fireplace, wet bar, built in's, lg windows & room for entertaining. Storm windows & patio doors, added attic insulation recently replaced HVAC units for lower utility bills. Lg master with gas fireplace & huge walk in closet & custom built-ins. Lg master bath features a stone & glass walk-in shower, soaking tub & tile floor, 3rd bedroom is down & could also be used as a home office. Jogging trail, Addison Health Club-classes & indoor-outdoor pools. Free Addison Health Club membership available. Owner pays Mowing twice-mo. Pets on a case by case. Tenant pays svc fee for repairs as needed.