All apartments in Addison
Find more places like 4012 Morman Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Addison, TX
/
4012 Morman Lane
Last updated September 10 2019 at 3:17 AM

4012 Morman Lane

4012 Morman Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Addison
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4012 Morman Lane, Addison, TX 75001

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely 2,286 sq ft home features remodeled lg kitchen granite counter tops, tile floor, microwave & oven 2017.Living has gas fireplace, wet bar, built in's, lg windows & room for entertaining. Storm windows & patio doors, added attic insulation recently replaced HVAC units for lower utility bills. Lg master with gas fireplace & huge walk in closet & custom built-ins. Lg master bath features a stone & glass walk-in shower, soaking tub & tile floor, 3rd bedroom is down & could also be used as a home office. Jogging trail, Addison Health Club-classes & indoor-outdoor pools. Free Addison Health Club membership available. Owner pays Mowing twice-mo. Pets on a case by case. Tenant pays svc fee for repairs as needed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4012 Morman Lane have any available units?
4012 Morman Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Addison, TX.
What amenities does 4012 Morman Lane have?
Some of 4012 Morman Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4012 Morman Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4012 Morman Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4012 Morman Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4012 Morman Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4012 Morman Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4012 Morman Lane offers parking.
Does 4012 Morman Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4012 Morman Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4012 Morman Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4012 Morman Lane has a pool.
Does 4012 Morman Lane have accessible units?
No, 4012 Morman Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4012 Morman Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4012 Morman Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4012 Morman Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4012 Morman Lane has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fiori on Vitruvian Park
3990 Vitruvian Way
Addison, TX 75001
Bent Tree Fountains
4822 Westgrove Dr
Addison, TX 75001
Bent Tree Brooks
4824 Westgrove Dr
Addison, TX 75001
Bent Tree Trails
16300 Ledgemont Ln
Addison, TX 75001
Bent Tree Oaks
4820 Westgrove Dr
Addison, TX 75001
Jewel on Landmark
14650 Landmark Blvd
Addison, TX 75254
Waterford Court
14700 Marsh Ln
Addison, TX 75001
Camden Addison
17200 Westgrove Dr
Addison, TX 75001

Similar Pages

Addison 1 BedroomsAddison 2 Bedrooms
Addison Apartments with PoolAddison Pet Friendly Places
Addison Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TX
Greenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District