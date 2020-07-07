All apartments in Addison
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3931 Asbury Lane

3931 Asbury Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3931 Asbury Lane, Addison, TX 75001

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
If you need to be in a perfect location, this townhome is for you! Right in the middle of Addison, this beautiful townhome is ready for move in. The features of this home include - 2 inch blinds, stainless steel appliances (Fridge, microwave, dishwasher), ceiling fans in each room, granite counter-top in kitchen, wood flooring in living room. Community tennis courts, basketball and sand volleyball included with rent. Nearby recreation center with indoor and outdoor pool, Target, Kroger and Crunch are walking distance. Tons of restaurants near by. Long term lease is preferred. The pictures will show the modern features. This one is a must see!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3931 Asbury Lane have any available units?
3931 Asbury Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Addison, TX.
What amenities does 3931 Asbury Lane have?
Some of 3931 Asbury Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3931 Asbury Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3931 Asbury Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3931 Asbury Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3931 Asbury Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3931 Asbury Lane offer parking?
No, 3931 Asbury Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3931 Asbury Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3931 Asbury Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3931 Asbury Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3931 Asbury Lane has a pool.
Does 3931 Asbury Lane have accessible units?
No, 3931 Asbury Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3931 Asbury Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3931 Asbury Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3931 Asbury Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3931 Asbury Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

