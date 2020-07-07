3931 Asbury Lane

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

If you need to be in a perfect location, this townhome is for you! Right in the middle of Addison, this beautiful townhome is ready for move in. The features of this home include - 2 inch blinds, stainless steel appliances (Fridge, microwave, dishwasher), ceiling fans in each room, granite counter-top in kitchen, wood flooring in living room. Community tennis courts, basketball and sand volleyball included with rent. Nearby recreation center with indoor and outdoor pool, Target, Kroger and Crunch are walking distance. Tons of restaurants near by. Long term lease is preferred. The pictures will show the modern features. This one is a must see!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.