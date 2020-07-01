All apartments in Addison
Find more places like 3911 Azure Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Addison, TX
/
3911 Azure Lane
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:13 PM

3911 Azure Lane

3911 Azure Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Addison
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3911 Azure Lane, Addison, TX 75001

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Attractive, quiet, comfortable SF traditional, adjacent to the walking trail and within walking distance to the community pool and fitness center. Low maintenance. Tile and laminated wood floors, 12 ft. ceiling in LR, 10 ft. ceiling in MBR, large master bath and closet, huge island kitchen with many cabinets. Refrigerator included. No grass to mow. Second frig avail. Private secluded patio.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/addison-tx?lid=12552861

(RLNE5128812)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3911 Azure Lane have any available units?
3911 Azure Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Addison, TX.
What amenities does 3911 Azure Lane have?
Some of 3911 Azure Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3911 Azure Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3911 Azure Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3911 Azure Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3911 Azure Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3911 Azure Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3911 Azure Lane offers parking.
Does 3911 Azure Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3911 Azure Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3911 Azure Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3911 Azure Lane has a pool.
Does 3911 Azure Lane have accessible units?
No, 3911 Azure Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3911 Azure Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3911 Azure Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3911 Azure Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3911 Azure Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Tree Fountains
4822 Westgrove Dr
Addison, TX 75001
Vitruvian West
3801 Vitruvian Way
Addison, TX 75001
Bent Tree Oaks
4820 Westgrove Dr
Addison, TX 75001
Savoye
3850 Vitruvian Way
Addison, TX 75001
Allegro Addison Circle
15750 Spectrum Dr
Addison, TX 75001
Jewel on Landmark
14650 Landmark Blvd
Addison, TX 75254
Addison Keller Springs
4800 Keller Springs Rd
Addison, TX 75001
Elan Addison Grove
4150 Belt Line Road
Addison, TX 75001

Similar Pages

Addison 1 BedroomsAddison 2 Bedrooms
Addison Apartments with PoolAddison Pet Friendly Places
Addison Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TX
Greenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District