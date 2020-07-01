All apartments in Addison
3718 Vitruvian Way
Last updated April 25 2019 at 7:36 AM

3718 Vitruvian Way

3718 Vitruvian Way · No Longer Available
Location

3718 Vitruvian Way, Addison, TX 75001

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Vibrant, new remodeled, urban, fully furnished oasis in Addison. This townhouse is located in the heart of Addison just minutes away from Galleria mall. Multi-level 3 bedroom 2.5 bath offers a spacious floor plan, fenced in oversized backyard, perfect for your fluffy friends, amazing kitchen space for the perfect host with the most, and an open floor plan that allows carefree living for entertaining. This property is professionally managed by AvenueWest RealtyThis property is professionally managed by AvenueWest Realty

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3718 Vitruvian Way have any available units?
3718 Vitruvian Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Addison, TX.
What amenities does 3718 Vitruvian Way have?
Some of 3718 Vitruvian Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3718 Vitruvian Way currently offering any rent specials?
3718 Vitruvian Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3718 Vitruvian Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3718 Vitruvian Way is pet friendly.
Does 3718 Vitruvian Way offer parking?
No, 3718 Vitruvian Way does not offer parking.
Does 3718 Vitruvian Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3718 Vitruvian Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3718 Vitruvian Way have a pool?
No, 3718 Vitruvian Way does not have a pool.
Does 3718 Vitruvian Way have accessible units?
No, 3718 Vitruvian Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3718 Vitruvian Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3718 Vitruvian Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 3718 Vitruvian Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3718 Vitruvian Way has units with air conditioning.

