3718 Vitruvian Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Vibrant, new remodeled, urban, fully furnished oasis in Addison. This townhouse is located in the heart of Addison just minutes away from Galleria mall. Multi-level 3 bedroom 2.5 bath offers a spacious floor plan, fenced in oversized backyard, perfect for your fluffy friends, amazing kitchen space for the perfect host with the most, and an open floor plan that allows carefree living for entertaining. This property is professionally managed by AvenueWest Realty