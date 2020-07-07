All apartments in Addison
17119 Windward Lane
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:58 AM

17119 Windward Lane

17119 Windward Lane · No Longer Available
Location

17119 Windward Lane, Addison, TX 75001

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Great North Dallas, ADDISON location! Gorgeous 2 bedrooms-2 baths townhouse. Conveniently situated in one of the best locations in the Dallas Area, nestled between the Dallas North Tollway and George Bush Turnpike, just minutes from great shopping, restaurants, and year round entertainment. Light and Bright! Vaulted ceilings up and down - 2 masters-1 bed & bath up, 2nd bed & bath down. Appreciate rich wood laminate floors, and Ceramic tile throughout unit. Kitchen with stainless steel appliance, granite countertop, smooth cooktop range, with breakfast bar open to dining. 2 living areas, living on main level with stunning fireplace. Don't miss out on this beautiful home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17119 Windward Lane have any available units?
17119 Windward Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Addison, TX.
What amenities does 17119 Windward Lane have?
Some of 17119 Windward Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17119 Windward Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17119 Windward Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17119 Windward Lane pet-friendly?
No, 17119 Windward Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Addison.
Does 17119 Windward Lane offer parking?
No, 17119 Windward Lane does not offer parking.
Does 17119 Windward Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17119 Windward Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17119 Windward Lane have a pool?
Yes, 17119 Windward Lane has a pool.
Does 17119 Windward Lane have accessible units?
No, 17119 Windward Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17119 Windward Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17119 Windward Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 17119 Windward Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 17119 Windward Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

