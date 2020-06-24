15827 Spectrum Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Executive Townhome located in Addison Circle. This home features wood floors, plantation shutters, granite in Kitchen & Baths, large custom master closet, spacious master bath with jetted tub, large separate shower & dual vanities.



Other features include high ceilings, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, fire sprinklers, security system provided by HOA, a large 2-car garage, television mounts, and two balconies; one located off Livingroom and one on the third floor.



Located near shopping, restaurants and parks.