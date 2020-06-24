All apartments in Addison
Find more places like 15827 Spectrum Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Addison, TX
/
15827 Spectrum Drive
Last updated December 6 2019 at 11:40 AM

15827 Spectrum Drive

15827 Spectrum Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Addison
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15827 Spectrum Drive, Addison, TX 75001

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Executive Townhome located in Addison Circle. This home features wood floors, plantation shutters, granite in Kitchen & Baths, large custom master closet, spacious master bath with jetted tub, large separate shower & dual vanities.

Other features include high ceilings, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, fire sprinklers, security system provided by HOA, a large 2-car garage, television mounts, and two balconies; one located off Livingroom and one on the third floor.

Located near shopping, restaurants and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15827 Spectrum Drive have any available units?
15827 Spectrum Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Addison, TX.
What amenities does 15827 Spectrum Drive have?
Some of 15827 Spectrum Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15827 Spectrum Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15827 Spectrum Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15827 Spectrum Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15827 Spectrum Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Addison.
Does 15827 Spectrum Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15827 Spectrum Drive offers parking.
Does 15827 Spectrum Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15827 Spectrum Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15827 Spectrum Drive have a pool?
No, 15827 Spectrum Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15827 Spectrum Drive have accessible units?
No, 15827 Spectrum Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15827 Spectrum Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15827 Spectrum Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15827 Spectrum Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15827 Spectrum Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Tree Brooks
4824 Westgrove Dr
Addison, TX 75001
Bent Tree Trails
16300 Ledgemont Ln
Addison, TX 75001
Bent Tree Oaks
4820 Westgrove Dr
Addison, TX 75001
Savoye
3850 Vitruvian Way
Addison, TX 75001
Jewel on Landmark
14650 Landmark Blvd
Addison, TX 75254
Waterford Court
14700 Marsh Ln
Addison, TX 75001
Elan Addison Grove
4150 Belt Line Road
Addison, TX 75001
Camden Addison
17200 Westgrove Dr
Addison, TX 75001

Similar Pages

Addison 1 BedroomsAddison 2 Bedrooms
Addison Apartments with PoolAddison Pet Friendly Places
Addison Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TX
Greenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District