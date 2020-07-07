14588 Whitman Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool racquetball court garage sauna tennis court

If you are looking for a home that's close to walking paths, parks and restaurants, look no further! This nice three bedroom two bath home is in a prime location. All bedrooms are upstairs with walk in closets. Kitchen has granite style countertops. Appliances are stainless steel and includes Refrigerator. Private backyard. Free use of Addison Athletic club with indoor and outdoor pools, tennis,track and racquetball,aerobics,sauna,steam rooms and more. Dont miss this opportunity. Easy access to 635 and only minutes to North Dallas tollway.