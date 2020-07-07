All apartments in Addison
Find more places like 14588 Whitman Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Addison, TX
/
14588 Whitman Court
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

14588 Whitman Court

14588 Whitman Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Addison
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14588 Whitman Court, Addison, TX 75001

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
racquetball court
garage
sauna
tennis court
If you are looking for a home that's close to walking paths, parks and restaurants, look no further! This nice three bedroom two bath home is in a prime location. All bedrooms are upstairs with walk in closets. Kitchen has granite style countertops. Appliances are stainless steel and includes Refrigerator. Private backyard. Free use of Addison Athletic club with indoor and outdoor pools, tennis,track and racquetball,aerobics,sauna,steam rooms and more. Dont miss this opportunity. Easy access to 635 and only minutes to North Dallas tollway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14588 Whitman Court have any available units?
14588 Whitman Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Addison, TX.
What amenities does 14588 Whitman Court have?
Some of 14588 Whitman Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14588 Whitman Court currently offering any rent specials?
14588 Whitman Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14588 Whitman Court pet-friendly?
No, 14588 Whitman Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Addison.
Does 14588 Whitman Court offer parking?
Yes, 14588 Whitman Court offers parking.
Does 14588 Whitman Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14588 Whitman Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14588 Whitman Court have a pool?
Yes, 14588 Whitman Court has a pool.
Does 14588 Whitman Court have accessible units?
No, 14588 Whitman Court does not have accessible units.
Does 14588 Whitman Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14588 Whitman Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 14588 Whitman Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 14588 Whitman Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fiori on Vitruvian Park
3990 Vitruvian Way
Addison, TX 75001
Bent Tree Fountains
4822 Westgrove Dr
Addison, TX 75001
Vitruvian West
3801 Vitruvian Way
Addison, TX 75001
Bent Tree Trails
16300 Ledgemont Ln
Addison, TX 75001
AMLI Addison
15250 Quorum Drive
Addison, TX 75001
Allegro Addison Circle
15750 Spectrum Dr
Addison, TX 75001
Addison Keller Springs
4800 Keller Springs Rd
Addison, TX 75001
Camden Addison
17200 Westgrove Dr
Addison, TX 75001

Similar Pages

Addison 1 BedroomsAddison 2 Bedrooms
Addison Apartments with PoolAddison Pet Friendly Places
Addison Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TX
Greenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District