Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

8428 Indian Hills Dr

8428 Indian Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8428 Indian Hills Drive, Nashville, TN 37221
McCrory Trace

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home has loads to offer and complements any style of decor since a neutral color scheme is available throughout the home. The home cook will be pleased to know that the kitchen comes fully equipped with appliances so you will be able to prepare your favorite dishes as soon as you move in! This pet friendly (breed restrictions apply) home is move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8428 Indian Hills Dr have any available units?
8428 Indian Hills Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
Is 8428 Indian Hills Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8428 Indian Hills Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8428 Indian Hills Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8428 Indian Hills Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8428 Indian Hills Dr offer parking?
No, 8428 Indian Hills Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8428 Indian Hills Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8428 Indian Hills Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8428 Indian Hills Dr have a pool?
No, 8428 Indian Hills Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8428 Indian Hills Dr have accessible units?
No, 8428 Indian Hills Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8428 Indian Hills Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8428 Indian Hills Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8428 Indian Hills Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8428 Indian Hills Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
