Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking stainless steel

2201 8th Ave S APT 307 Available 07/14/19 2 bedroom 2 bath 8th Ave. S. Condo - This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is located in the popular 8th Ave. S. district and offers over 1300 square feet of living space.



- Hardwood Floors

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Granite Counters

- 10' Ceilings

- Walk-In Closets

- Balcony

- Gated Covered Parking



Within walking distance to restaurants, bars and shopping this condo will not last long!



This unit is small pet friendly.



