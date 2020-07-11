Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:52 AM

5 Apartments for rent in Memphis, TN with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Memphis apartment renters looking to save. However, it's important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free mon...
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
44 Units Available
Cedar Lake
Springs at Forest Hill
3750 Moraine St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,054
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,403
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1131 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Forest Hill offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:11am
$
18 Units Available
The Roxbury
1300 Lynnfield Rd, Memphis, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$949
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1092 sqft
Near I-240, I-40 and I-55 in the Ridgeway School District. Apartments include a fireplace, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include a pool, trash valet service, carports and alarms. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
41 Units Available
University Area Neighborhood Association
Highland Row
395 S Highland St; Ste 128, Memphis, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,060
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,663
1138 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes within walking distance from the University of Memphis. Air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, carpets and extra storage. Swimming pool, 24-hour gym, fire pit and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
5 Units Available
New Pathways
Bristol on Union
205 Pasadena Pl, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,180
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1442 sqft
Minutes from I-240. Recently renovated with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and lots of storage. Lots of amenities, including a community garden, guest suites, coffee bar and pool. Pet-friendly with a dog park.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
5 Units Available
Alliance of Cordova Neighborhoods
Villas at Cordova
8546 Prestine Loop, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,033
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1410 sqft
Centrally located in Cordova. Convenient to I-40 and Germantown Parkway. All homes feature private villa entrances and designer gourmet kitchens. Select units come with direct access garages. Tenants enjoy direct access to Shelby Farms Greenline.
City Guide for Memphis, TN

There's a town that I call home, where all the streets are paved with soul. Down on Beale there's a honky-tonk bar, so hear the wail of a blues guitar. Have a beer and drop a dime in the blind man's jar. The blues sing softly in the air, like a Sunday morning prayer. Just one more drink and you'll see God everywhere. Like a sad old melody that cheers you up, it sets you free. And that's how Memphis lives in me." (-Bon Jovi, "Memphis Lives In Me").

Memphis Tennessee is an iconic place in so many ways. It's the birthplace of the blues, soul, and that just-about-to-catch-on musical genre called Rock and Roll. It is the epicenter of many food debates with restaurants like Gus's Hot & Spicy Chicken and Charles Vergos' Rendezvous always topping the lists of the country's best fried chicken and ribs respectively, and actual tourist destinations unto themselves. Memphis is where your overnight package will spend a couple of hours at the worldwide hub for FedEx. And in Memphis you can plant your feet on the doormat of the second most visited home in the world. They even let you go in. No, not my Aunt Peg's (who does make some mean biscuits and sweet tea, which is reason alone to visit), but Elvis's - the King himself. Add the majesty of the Mississippi River, the NBA's coyly named Memphis Grizzlies (the nearest grizzly bear roams a brisk 1,600 miles away, but the Memphis Zoo does have a set of twins), and the neon festooned nightlife of world famous Beale Street, and you've found yourself in an unmistakably multifaceted city. Now time to find an unmistakably awesome apartment. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Memphis, TN

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Memphis apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Memphis apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

