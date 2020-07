Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet oven recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park fire pit gym parking playground pool pool table garage hot tub yoga cats allowed

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Novel Lockwood Glen, part of the charming Lockwood Glen neighborhood, offers a delightfully unexpected outlook on apartment living. Located just minutes from historic downtown Franklin and Cool Springs, this new multifamily development is your destination for exceptional outdoor living and an extraordinary sense of community. With spacious floor plans that are more home than an apartment and a neighborhood setting situated in the highly rated Williamson County School System, Novel Lockwood Glen is where you'll find your place and truly make a home.