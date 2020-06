Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly pool elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly community garden elevator pool

2 bed, 2 bath condo with balcony featuring the best views of Berry Farms town center. Self contained community offering all you need for every day life! You are steps away from shops and restaurants. Community features 2 pools, community garden, weekly in season farmer's market, close to interstate and downtown Franklin. Unit is on the 2nd floor right off the elevator for safety and convenience. Dogs determined on case by case.