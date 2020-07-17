All apartments in Franklin
1217 Brentwood Pointe
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1217 Brentwood Pointe

1217 Brentwood Pointe · (615) 772-4979
Location

1217 Brentwood Pointe, Franklin, TN 37027

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $1950 · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1495 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
tennis court
Townhome in quiet Cool Springs neighborhood - Property Id: 310294

3 bed, 2.5 bath, 1495 sq ft townhouse, $2100/mo

Down General George Patton off of Moores lane in Coolsprings/Brentwood, professionally cleaned and ready for move-in

1st floor - 1 year old luxury vinyl plank flooring, Kitchen Renovation including granite countertops, touchless faucet, new appliances. 1/2 bath and spacious patio, 2 car covered carport

2nd Floor - New Carpet. Master bedroom with with full bath and walk in closet. 2 guest bedrooms sharing a full bath.

- New Tankless Gas Water Heater
- Gas Heat
- Gas Fireplace to be refinished prior to Fall of 2020
- Electric Range/Stove top
-Washer & Dryer included
-Tennis Courts
-Quiet Community Pool
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1217-brentwood-pointe-franklin-tn/310294
Property Id 310294

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5951675)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1217 Brentwood Pointe have any available units?
1217 Brentwood Pointe has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1217 Brentwood Pointe have?
Some of 1217 Brentwood Pointe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1217 Brentwood Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
1217 Brentwood Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1217 Brentwood Pointe pet-friendly?
No, 1217 Brentwood Pointe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franklin.
Does 1217 Brentwood Pointe offer parking?
Yes, 1217 Brentwood Pointe offers parking.
Does 1217 Brentwood Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1217 Brentwood Pointe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1217 Brentwood Pointe have a pool?
Yes, 1217 Brentwood Pointe has a pool.
Does 1217 Brentwood Pointe have accessible units?
No, 1217 Brentwood Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does 1217 Brentwood Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1217 Brentwood Pointe has units with dishwashers.
Does 1217 Brentwood Pointe have units with air conditioning?
No, 1217 Brentwood Pointe does not have units with air conditioning.
