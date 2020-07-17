1217 Brentwood Pointe

Amenities
Townhome in quiet Cool Springs neighborhood - Property Id: 310294
3 bed, 2.5 bath, 1495 sq ft townhouse, $2100/mo
Down General George Patton off of Moores lane in Coolsprings/Brentwood, professionally cleaned and ready for move-in
1st floor - 1 year old luxury vinyl plank flooring, Kitchen Renovation including granite countertops, touchless faucet, new appliances. 1/2 bath and spacious patio, 2 car covered carport
2nd Floor - New Carpet. Master bedroom with with full bath and walk in closet. 2 guest bedrooms sharing a full bath.
- New Tankless Gas Water Heater
- Gas Heat
- Gas Fireplace to be refinished prior to Fall of 2020
- Electric Range/Stove top
-Washer & Dryer included
-Tennis Courts
-Quiet Community Pool
No Pets Allowed
