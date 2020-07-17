Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool tennis court

Townhome in quiet Cool Springs neighborhood - Property Id: 310294



3 bed, 2.5 bath, 1495 sq ft townhouse, $2100/mo



Down General George Patton off of Moores lane in Coolsprings/Brentwood, professionally cleaned and ready for move-in



1st floor - 1 year old luxury vinyl plank flooring, Kitchen Renovation including granite countertops, touchless faucet, new appliances. 1/2 bath and spacious patio, 2 car covered carport



2nd Floor - New Carpet. Master bedroom with with full bath and walk in closet. 2 guest bedrooms sharing a full bath.



- New Tankless Gas Water Heater

- Gas Heat

- Gas Fireplace to be refinished prior to Fall of 2020

- Electric Range/Stove top

-Washer & Dryer included

-Tennis Courts

-Quiet Community Pool

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1217-brentwood-pointe-franklin-tn/310294

No Pets Allowed



