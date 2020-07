Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Incredible home with most of the living on the main level, perfect location, and minutes to the interstate and downtown Franklin. Mins to everything, shopping center, restaurants, and more. House with lots of upgrades, comes with full appliances including washer and dryer. Fresh paint. PET FRIENDLY. Ready to move-in this August. Call agent for any questions and to set up showing Kathy 615.417.8507