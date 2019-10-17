Rent Calculator
312 Shawnee Dr
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
312 Shawnee Dr
312 Shawnee Dr
Location
312 Shawnee Dr, Columbia, TN 38401
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful area. This side of Duplex has private feel and is totally renovated with laminate flooring thru-out except new carpet in bedrooms. xtra closets, washer dryer hookups
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 312 Shawnee Dr have any available units?
312 Shawnee Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbia, TN
.
What amenities does 312 Shawnee Dr have?
Some of 312 Shawnee Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 312 Shawnee Dr currently offering any rent specials?
312 Shawnee Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 Shawnee Dr pet-friendly?
No, 312 Shawnee Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbia
.
Does 312 Shawnee Dr offer parking?
No, 312 Shawnee Dr does not offer parking.
Does 312 Shawnee Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 Shawnee Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 Shawnee Dr have a pool?
No, 312 Shawnee Dr does not have a pool.
Does 312 Shawnee Dr have accessible units?
No, 312 Shawnee Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 312 Shawnee Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 Shawnee Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 312 Shawnee Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 312 Shawnee Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
