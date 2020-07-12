/
/
/
brandon hills
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:59 PM
101 Apartments for rent in Brandon Hills, Clarksville, TN
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Madison at 12th
1897 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$780
900 sqft
The Madison at 12th offers the lifestyle you have always deserved. Our warm and inviting apartment community is nestled in the Historic District of Clarksville, Tennessee where everything you love is just a short drive away.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
211 Trahern Ln
211 Trahern Lane, Clarksville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
4300 sqft
Prepare to fall in love with this mid century Executive level Luxury remodel in the heart of downtown.
Results within 1 mile of Brandon Hills
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
5 Units Available
Clarksville Heights
500 Kraft Street, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$470
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$629
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$715
1131 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Clarksville Heights in Clarksville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
922 Wall Street
922 Wall Street, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$850
840 sqft
922 Wall Street Available 07/27/20 922 Wall Street - 922 Wall Street is located near APSU, The Montgomery Public Library, and Historic Downtown Clarksville.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
6 Units Available
712 Main St
712 Main St, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$895
539 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 712 Main St in Clarksville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1888 Old Trenton Rd
1888 Old Trenton Road, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1600 sqft
1888 Old Trenton Road is located in the Cedar Brook neighborhood near Dunbar Cave Road.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
814-B Golfview Place
814 Golfview Pl, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$775
1040 sqft
814 Golfview Drive #B- (AVAILABLE 7/22/2020) Great downtown location on these 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath town homes in easy commuting distance to APSU, Downtown, Madison St. Publix or the Madison Golf Course.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
916- A Charlotte Street
916 Charlotte St, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$725
1000 sqft
916 Charlotte St. #A - (AVAILABLE 7/28/2020) Great location near downtown, Ft. Campbell and APSU areas.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1606 Samuel Drive
1606 Sammuel Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1800 sqft
1606 Samuel Drive Available 08/01/20 Cape Cod Home in St Bethlehem - Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House located on a quiet dead end street with covered front porch.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
954 Charlotte St
954 Charlotte St, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1404 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms and 2 baths in Downtown Clarksville. Main Level features Laundry Room, Powder Room and Extra Closets. Cozy Living Room. Eat-in Kitchen with Bar Seating. Master Suite w/Big Walk-in Closet.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1521 Wilma Rudolph
1521 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1000 sqft
2 br, 1 1/2 ba, townhouse, brand new, stainless steel appliances, washer & dryer, granite counter tops, vinyl planking floors downstairs, carpet upstairs, 9 ft ceilings, deck, eat in kitchen, pets limited to assistance animals, 1/2 off 1st months
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
528 Ninth Street
528 9th Street, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$725
925 sqft
2 br, 1 ba, range, refihg, heating & cooling, pets limited to assistance animals, combo lock
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
914 W Happy Hollow Dr
914 West Happy Hollow Road, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$950
875 sqft
914 W. Happy Hollow Drive is located in the Happy Hollow neighborhood within minutes of the Montgomery County Public Library & APSU.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 08:58pm
1 Unit Available
Penn Warren
300 Greenwood Avenue, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$950
1120 sqft
With 12 foot ceilings, this apartment has an incredibly unique feel to it! The kitchen has been renovated to include stainless steel appliances and this apartment has a huge patio for entertaining or just lounging outside! Please call our office
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
430 Kelly Ln
430 Kelly Lane, Clarksville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$875
1819 sqft
ADORABLE TWO STORY HOME CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN CLARKSVILLE FOR RENT. AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN JULY OF 2019. 4 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM HOME COMPETE WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT AND A SPACIOUS LAUNDRY ROOM.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
818-A Golfview Place
818 Golfview Pl, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$750
953 sqft
818 Golfview Place #A- (AVAILABLE 7/29/2020) Fantastic downtown convenient location on this one level apartment. Unit has 2 large bedrooms, separate living room space, laminate flooring, nice size eat in kitchen with all major appliances.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
328 Main Street
328 Main St, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
Great Location to Downtown and APSU. Lg living room, HUGE eat in kitchen and separate office area. Hardwood floors and HUGE backyard for downtown unit. Large Deck and off street parking. Yard maintenance and trash included. Lg laundry room. No Pets.
Results within 5 miles of Brandon Hills
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
3 Units Available
Hunter Chase
1897 Madison St, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$702
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
1000 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
The Lofts Luxury Living
1841 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$899
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1020 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Lofts Luxury Living in Clarksville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
BELLE FOREST AT MEMORIAL
2191 Memorial Dr, Clarksville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$748
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$912
1050 sqft
Welcome Home to Belle Forest at MemorialBelle Forest at Memorial is perfectly located in Clarksville, Tennessee, It's time you pampered yourself with the lifestyle you have always deserved.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Bluffs over Cumberland
939 S Riverside Dr, Clarksville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$721
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$817
890 sqft
The perfect place to call home Welcome home to The Bluffs over Cumberland located in Clarksville, Tennessee. When you arrive, step into our serene surroundings and enjoy the tranquility our community offers.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
2 Units Available
Lexington Village
200 Lexington Drive, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$865
1050 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
10 Units Available
Parc at Clarksville
441 Needmore Rd, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$855
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1110 sqft
Welcome to The Parc at Clarksville Apartment Homes, a luxury apartment community in Clarksville, TN. We are excited to welcome you to a place that finally meets your expectations.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
8 Units Available
THE VILLAGES AT PEACHERS MILL
830 Peachers Mill Road, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$700
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$810
1125 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.