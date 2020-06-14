Apartment List
11 Apartments for rent in Bowling Green, KY with garage

15 Units Available
The Drake
726 Cumberland Trace Road, Bowling Green, KY
1 Bedroom
$930
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,239
1239 sqft
Live the way you've always wanted without compromising style or quality. At The Drake, our apartment residences are designed with you in mind. Now you really can have it all . . . lifestyle included.

1 Unit Available
102 Old Mill Rd
102 Old Mill Dr, Bowling Green, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1600 sqft
3 BDRM 2 BA Home - 3 Bed 2 Bath home with garage right off Nashville road centrally located for anyone who works in Bowling Green. Call 270-202-7276 (press 1) for an appointment or apply online at kymanagement.

1 Unit Available
1257 Kentucky Street
1257 Kentucky Street, Bowling Green, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1257 Kentucky Street Available 08/01/20 4 BEDROOM 2 1/2 BATH NEAR WKU CAMPUS - 4 bedroom 21/2 bath house located within walking distance to WKU! Tenants pay all utilities and we maintain the lawncare .

1 Unit Available
331 Macer Ave
331 Macer Ave, Bowling Green, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1275 sqft
331 Macer Ave Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage House - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage, Hardwood floors, Stainless Steel appliances, fenced in back yard in a family oriented neighborhood. Pet Friendly! (RLNE3954606)

1 Unit Available
600 Meridian Dr
600 Meridian Drive, Bowling Green, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
$50 application which includes background check Pets are negotiable with a nonrefundable pet fee $10 monthly processing fee added to monthly rent Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home at the end of a cul-de-sac.

1 Unit Available
357 Paige
357 Paige Ave, Bowling Green, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1661 sqft
357 Paige Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage. Great neighborhood, pet friendly. (RLNE5832044)

1 Unit Available
2942 Smallhouse Road
2942 Smallhouse Rd, Bowling Green, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1515 sqft
2942 Smallhouse Road - New Construction 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single-Family Home Hardwood Laminate Flooring Throughout Granite Counters Spacious Walk-In Closets Garden Tub in Master Bathroom Stainless Steel Appliances Attached 2-Car Garage **Move-In

1 Unit Available
710 Red Maple Street
710 Red Maple St, Bowling Green, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1700 sqft
710 Red Maple Street Available 07/01/20 3BR 2BA home in Greystone subdivision - This 3BR 2BA home is ready to rent. It has an open floor plan and many extras.

1 Unit Available
236 Hanover Court
236 Hanover Court, Bowling Green, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1530 sqft
TowneHome Living w/2-Car Garage! Master Bedroom on main floor with Master Bath and Large Walk-in Closet...

1 Unit Available
1731 Pleasant Way
1731 Pleasant Way, Bowling Green, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1300 sqft
2 bedroom house, 2 bathroom,1 car garage - 2 bedroom house. Brand new flooring throughout. (RLNE5786001)
Results within 1 mile of Bowling Green

1 Unit Available
1605 North Mill Ct. - B
1605 North Mill Court, Warren County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1413 sqft
Townhome: **2 Story Located on Quiet Cul-de Sac **Comfortably Located within driving or Walking to Shopping Mall - Convenient Mart - Restaurants - Banks - Hotels! **1-Car Garage w/opener; *Fireplace; Kitchen Appliances(Refrigerator w/icemaker,
City Guide for Bowling Green, KY

The third largest city in Kentucky, Bowling Green is home to over 50,000 proud residents. Once epitomized in song, Bowling Green is most popular city in the metro area. Despite the southern stereotype, Bowling Green is pretty progressive and diverse with an eclectic population and a strong college presence. If you feel the need to go country though, Nashville is only a two-hour drive away.

This Kentucky town is full of history that dates all the way back to the Confederacy, but these days it’s known more for Western Kentucky University and the Corvettes that come from the GM factory. There’s no confirmed story about how Bowling Green acquired its name; however, the amount of parks and green spaces in the city (around 20) may have something to do with it. With all that park space, Bowling Green is full of activities for those who lead an active lifestyle and the weather, which offers all four seasons, is typically perfect for a round of Frisbee golf (huge here). Though if you’re not all about exercise, there are plenty of museums to fill your days.

Living in Bowling Green is a mix of living in a college town and a laid back farm town. Houses here tend to be large and sit on a lot of property (we’re talking “you could do cartwheels on the lawn” big) but the apartments and retail centers are usually new or refurbished and have a lot to offer. In recent years, the downtown area has been restored, with new retail space, government buildings and art centers sharing the same streets as historic museums and Fountain Square.

Cost of living here is very affordable and finding an apartment is relatively easy. South of downtown Bowling Green is the hot spot for homeowners and renters alike. Living here will put you within walking distance of all downtown amenities and the riverfront, close to the highway/bypass and minutes from WKU. The apartments do sometimes cater to students, but there are also newer/luxury apartments for those who are past their college years. They also typically come with fireplaces and are pet-friendly, though you should always remember to ask a landlord before moving in with a furry friend.

Downtown is another coveted neighborhood due to the amenities and its proximity to the highway and WKU. Apartment living here is a bit different because it often means living above the shops and restaurants in old, often restored buildings. Those who live down here love it, as it puts you right in the thick of things. The west side of town is one of the more diverse parts of the city for those who wish to add a little culture to their lives.

Though it’s a town with a long history and deep roots, Bowling Green is still growing in many ways. Various parts of town are expanding, new housing is being built and the economy is strong. Down to earth people and affordable living don’t happen every day. Get your hands on some Bowling Green living today! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Bowling Green, KY

Bowling Green apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

