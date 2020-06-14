Apartment List
50 Apartments for rent in Oak Grove, KY with garage

1 Unit Available
736 Shetland Dr
736 Shetland Drive, Oak Grove, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1549 sqft
This 4 bedroom home has 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage, the home sits on over 1/2 acre corner lot. Deck, covered front porch, fenced in back yard. Maple cabinets, bay window. Five minutes from I-24 and the post and shopping.

1 Unit Available
726 Shetland Dr
726 Shetland Drive, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1245 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home with 1 car garage, deck, master on main level, covered porch, corner lot, separate living and dining room, no pets over 30 lbs,

1 Unit Available
214 Pappy Dr
214 Pappy Drive, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$925
1056 sqft
Cozy Home Featuring An Spacious Living Room and Eat In Kitchen. Master Bedroom Suite Boasts a Master Bathroom and Secondary Bedrooms Offering Adequate Space for Your Own Personal Decorating Style. Completing This Home is a Two Car Garage.

1 Unit Available
101 Bowers Court
101 Bowers Court, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1072 sqft
101 Bowers Court Available 05/15/20 101 Bowers Ct - Three bedroom, two bathroom one level home located close to post and right off of I-24. Large two car garage, chain link fenced back yard, vinyl/laminate flooring throughout.
1 Unit Available
3392 Pennridge Rd
3392 Pennridge Rd, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1216 sqft
1 car garage, sep utility room, eat in kitchen, ceiling fan, central heat and air, deck

1 Unit Available
3414 MELROSE DR
3414 Melrose Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1282 sqft
Conveniently located, 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Hardwood floors throughout home with tile in kitchen & bathrooms. Nice kitchen with granite countertops.

1 Unit Available
3582 Southwood Drive
3582 Southwood Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2002 sqft
3582 Southwood Drive- (AVAILABLE 7/1/2020) Fantastic 3 bed, 2.5 bath home located in a quiet neighborhood convenient to post, shopping and entertainment.

1 Unit Available
775 Sturdivant Dr
775 Srudivant Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1325 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with privacy fence and two car garage. New paint throughout home! Eat-in kitchen with spacious breakfast area, master suite with walk-in closet, natural lighted great room. Dogs okay under 75 pounds with approval and fee.
1 Unit Available
976 Garfield Way
976 Garfield Way, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1446 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2.

1 Unit Available
3841 Aly Sheba Dr
3841 Aly Sheba Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1600 sqft
3bd, 2ba ranch with huge bonus room, no backyard neighbors, hardwood floors, carpet only in bonus room, fireplace, 2 car garage and large deck. Minutes to I24 for easy commute to Nashville and 15 minutes to Fort Campbell.

1 Unit Available
992 S. Ash Ridge Drive #A
992 South Ashridge Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1170 sqft
(AVAILABLE NOW) Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bath split level townhome with kitchen and spacious living room located upstairs with access to the private deck. Kitchen features refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. Washer/dryer included.

1 Unit Available
1988 Keeper Ct
1988 Keeper Ct, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1250 sqft
NOW PRE-LEASING! These beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhomes has as much SF as a house but no yard care for you! Comes with all new stainless steel appliances, fridge with ice maker, dishwasher, microwave, and smooth top stove.

1 Unit Available
1157 Meachem Dr
1157 Meachem Drive, Montgomery County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1995 sqft
3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with 2 car garage, privacy fence, covered deck, fenced yard, call for pet approval

1 Unit Available
1742 BROADRIPPLE DR
1742 Broadripple Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1382 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 bath Rach style home has a lovely Livingroom w/fireplace, eat in kitchen, all appliances (no microwave). Master has full bathroom and a bonus room over garage with window AC, can be used as office space.

1 Unit Available
1399 Jenny Ln
1399 Jenny Lane, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1661 sqft
Completely redone home with authentic hardwood, freshly stained, soaring ceilings, stacked stone fireplace, rustic accents, GORGEOUS all white kitchen with subway tile & granite counters, master suite with full bath and walk in closet, oversize

1 Unit Available
1487 Cobra Ln
1487 Cobra Lane, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1780 sqft
A VERY NICE 3 BED 2 BATH HOME WITH A BONUS ROOM OVER GARAGE, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, HIS AND HERS CLOSETS IN MASTER, LARGE LAUNDRY ROOM ** IT HAS A POOL ** WONT LAST LONG

1 Unit Available
1118 Garrettsburg Road
1118 Garrettsburg Road, Montgomery County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1662 sqft
Quaint 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, extra fridge in 2 car garage and a bonus room. Covered porch w/fan, beautifully landscaped yard, garden area with shed and partially fenced yard.

1 Unit Available
1573 Cherry Tree Dr
1573 Cherry Tree Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$975
1136 sqft
Brick home with attached garage. New HVAC unit, carpet and vinyl along with fresh coat of paint.

1 Unit Available
1525 Mammy Lane
1525 Mammy Lane, Clarksville, TN
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
2245 sqft
1525 Mammy Lane Available 07/23/20 Breathtaking Brick Split Level in Plantation Estates - Walk into this home and find a large living room complete with gorgeous dark hardwood flooring, fireplace, and vaulted ceilings.

1 Unit Available
1360 Francesca Drive
1360 Francesca Drive, Clarksville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2630 sqft
1360 Francesca Drive Available 07/22/20 Don't Wait! This One Won't Last Long.

1 Unit Available
3260 Twelve Oaks Blvd
3260 Twelve Oaks Boulevard, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1766 sqft
3260 Twelve Oaks Blvd Available 07/02/20 3260 Twelve Oaks Blvd. - 3260 Twelve Oaks Blvd. is located in the Plantation Estates Subdivision. This lovely property is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with a 2 car garage, deck and a large patio.

1 Unit Available
3496 Sandpiper Drive
3496 Sandpiper Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1900 sqft
3496 Sandpiper Drive Available 07/22/20 Stunning Home Close to Governor's Square! - Beautiful three bedroom featuring an expansive carpeted living room and fireplace, and an eat-in kitchen leading out onto a back deck with a gorgeous view.

1 Unit Available
157 Whitehall Drive
157 Whitehall Drive, Clarksville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2287 sqft
Large Home on Creek and Close to Ft Campbell! - Large and Beautiful features 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathroom, finished basement 2 car garage, and large landscaped back yard with personal access to the creek. It is close to schools and Fort Campbell.

1 Unit Available
1321 Garrettsburg Rd
1321 Garrettsburg Road, Montgomery County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
3297 sqft
1321 Garrettsburg Rd Available 06/29/20 Fantastic 2 story log home for rent on 10 acres of land with convenient commute to Post! - This amazing 2 story cape cod log home rests on 10 acres of beautiful land! This hidden gem features hardwood
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Oak Grove, KY

Oak Grove apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

