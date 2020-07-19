Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

1483 Brew Moss Drive Available 08/05/20 Stunning Three Bedroom in Rossview Place - Great open floor plan with hardwood flooring, formal dining, custom gas fireplace and cat walk. Chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances, back splash, granite counters, breakfast bar, pantry and island. Large master suite on main level with walk in closet and full bath. Master bath has double vanities, custom tiled shower and jetted tub. Guest bedrooms on second level with full bath. HUGE bonus room with door, closet and full bath - could be 4th bedroom. Great sodded backyard with covered patio. Extra large laundry room with shelving! Pet friendly home!



(RLNE1858918)