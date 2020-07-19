All apartments in Clarksville
1483 Brew Moss Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:48 AM

1483 Brew Moss Drive

1483 Brew-Moss Drive · (931) 245-8950
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Clarksville
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Location

1483 Brew-Moss Drive, Clarksville, TN 37043

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1483 Brew Moss Drive · Avail. Aug 5

$1,750

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
1483 Brew Moss Drive Available 08/05/20 Stunning Three Bedroom in Rossview Place - Great open floor plan with hardwood flooring, formal dining, custom gas fireplace and cat walk. Chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances, back splash, granite counters, breakfast bar, pantry and island. Large master suite on main level with walk in closet and full bath. Master bath has double vanities, custom tiled shower and jetted tub. Guest bedrooms on second level with full bath. HUGE bonus room with door, closet and full bath - could be 4th bedroom. Great sodded backyard with covered patio. Extra large laundry room with shelving! Pet friendly home!

(RLNE1858918)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1483 Brew Moss Drive have any available units?
1483 Brew Moss Drive has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clarksville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clarksville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1483 Brew Moss Drive have?
Some of 1483 Brew Moss Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1483 Brew Moss Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1483 Brew Moss Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1483 Brew Moss Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1483 Brew Moss Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1483 Brew Moss Drive offer parking?
No, 1483 Brew Moss Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1483 Brew Moss Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1483 Brew Moss Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1483 Brew Moss Drive have a pool?
No, 1483 Brew Moss Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1483 Brew Moss Drive have accessible units?
No, 1483 Brew Moss Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1483 Brew Moss Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1483 Brew Moss Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
