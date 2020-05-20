All apartments in West Columbia
607 Holland Circle
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:43 PM

607 Holland Circle

607 Holland Circle · (762) 220-3407
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

607 Holland Circle, West Columbia, SC 29169

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This delightful home located in Columbia SC is now available.  It features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and a nice cozy feel! The wood floor entrance is very inviting. The kitchen offers an open layout and space for cooking. The Master bedroom is carpeted offering a high ceiling. Head to the large fenced-in backyard including a large storage shed much more! Please add your name to our WAITING LIST to be automatically notified when the home is ready for self-showings AND new applications! For FAQ's, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/faqs.aspx

Prospective tenants to verify all information within this listing including, but not limited to, Bedrooms, Bathrooms, and Square Footage.

MOVE-IN SPECIAL!

Move in by July 31st - GET 2nd MONTH FREE!

*Advertised rental prices and promotion subject to change.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 Holland Circle have any available units?
607 Holland Circle has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 607 Holland Circle currently offering any rent specials?
607 Holland Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 Holland Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 607 Holland Circle is pet friendly.
Does 607 Holland Circle offer parking?
No, 607 Holland Circle does not offer parking.
Does 607 Holland Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 607 Holland Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 Holland Circle have a pool?
No, 607 Holland Circle does not have a pool.
Does 607 Holland Circle have accessible units?
No, 607 Holland Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 607 Holland Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 607 Holland Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 607 Holland Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 607 Holland Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
