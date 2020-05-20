607 Holland Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This delightful home located in Columbia SC is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and a nice cozy feel! The wood floor entrance is very inviting. The kitchen offers an open layout and space for cooking. The Master bedroom is carpeted offering a high ceiling. Head to the large fenced-in backyard including a large storage shed much more! Please add your name to our WAITING LIST to be automatically notified when the home is ready for self-showings AND new applications! For FAQ's, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/faqs.aspx



Prospective tenants to verify all information within this listing including, but not limited to, Bedrooms, Bathrooms, and Square Footage.



MOVE-IN SPECIAL!



Move in by July 31st - GET 2nd MONTH FREE!



*Advertised rental prices and promotion subject to change.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.