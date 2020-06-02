Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet microwave oven recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly internet access online portal package receiving

A community designed for a convenient and enjoyable life. In each large one, two and three bedroom apartment, you'll find fully equipped kitchens with range, refrigerator, dishwasher and disposals...separate dining room...walk-in closets...outside storage and private patio or balcony. All three bedroom and two bedroom apartments offer the added convenience of washer/dryer connections. And just beyond your doorstep is a sparkling pool and luxurious clubhouse for leisure time enjoyment. Welcome Home to Granby Oaks