Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

Granby Oaks

800 State St · (803) 281-3908
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

800 State St, West Columbia, SC 29169

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 228 · Avail. Aug 27

$965

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1048 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Granby Oaks.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
internet access
online portal
package receiving
A community designed for a convenient and enjoyable life. In each large one, two and three bedroom apartment, you'll find fully equipped kitchens with range, refrigerator, dishwasher and disposals...separate dining room...walk-in closets...outside storage and private patio or balcony. All three bedroom and two bedroom apartments offer the added convenience of washer/dryer connections. And just beyond your doorstep is a sparkling pool and luxurious clubhouse for leisure time enjoyment. Welcome Home to Granby Oaks

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: 1 pet: $350, Additional pet: $100
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive breed, 35 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Granby Oaks have any available units?
Granby Oaks has a unit available for $965 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Granby Oaks have?
Some of Granby Oaks's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Granby Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
Granby Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Granby Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, Granby Oaks is pet friendly.
Does Granby Oaks offer parking?
Yes, Granby Oaks offers parking.
Does Granby Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Granby Oaks offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Granby Oaks have a pool?
Yes, Granby Oaks has a pool.
Does Granby Oaks have accessible units?
No, Granby Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does Granby Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Granby Oaks has units with dishwashers.
Does Granby Oaks have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Granby Oaks has units with air conditioning.
