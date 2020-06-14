49 Apartments for rent in West Columbia, SC with gym

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
13 Units Available
100 Riverbend
100 Riverbend Dr, West Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$600
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$700
813 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
1100 sqft
Living at 100 Riverbend is much more than living in an apartment community, it's a way of life. At 100 Riverbend, we realize that how you live is just as important as where you live.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
23 Units Available
Abberly Village
1000 Abberly Village Circle, West Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,024
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,533
1408 sqft
Abberly Village comes with a fresh perspective, taking apartment living to the next level. Our West Columbia apartments are conveniently located minutes away from downtown, offering any city dweller the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:22pm
$
14 Units Available
Brookland
127 State St, West Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,190
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1184 sqft
Your health and safety are important to us. We strongly encourage guests to wear masks and practice social distancing when visiting our offices.
Results within 1 mile of West Columbia
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
The Congaree Vista
19 Units Available
Vista Towers
2001 Vista Towers Drive, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located conveniently close to I-126. Units feature hardwood floors, a patio or balcony, and laundry. Residents enjoy communal amenities like parking and a dog park, as well as a pool, sauna and gym.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:26pm
14 Units Available
Advenir at One Eleven
111 Knox Abbott Drive, Cayce, SC
Studio
$1,080
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,265
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1279 sqft
Welcome to Advenir at One Eleven Columbia, SC. Our community comes with convenient features that allow you to thrive and balance all aspects of your busy professional life in your new home.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
The Congaree Vista
12 Units Available
Vista Commons
1100 Pulaski St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,413
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,993
1258 sqft
Nestled in downtown Columbia's historic district moments from the bank of the Congaree River, these apartment homes feature a fitness center, detached garages and storage units.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:40pm
The Congaree Vista
31 Units Available
Sola Station
325 Taylor Street, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,205
729 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1216 sqft
Sola Station is the newest addition to CanalSide, winner of Coumbia's Best Apartments 2013-2017, according to Free Times. Sola Station offers unmatched views of Columbia, South Carolina's riverfront.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:16am
The Congaree Vista
14 Units Available
CanalSide Lofts
383 Taylor St, Columbia, SC
Studio
$895
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,118
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
1005 sqft
Adjacent to Riverfront Park and the Three Rivers Greenway in downtown Columbia, CanalSide Lofts is the new way to live. You'll fall in love with the open floor plans, soaring ceilings and spacious interiors of the CanalSide Lofts.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
7 Units Available
Tamarind at Stoneridge
143 Stoneridge Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$730
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
931 sqft
Conveniently located near I-95 just one mile from Riverside Bike Path. Community amenities include an Olympic-size pool and grilling facilities. Multiple one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
The Congaree Vista
2 Units Available
Vista Lofts
701 Gervais St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,822
1165 sqft
Near Memorial Park and the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. Spacious apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood floors and a patio or balcony. Community offers a pool, a lobby and maintenance.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 2 at 11:55pm
Granby Hill
Contact for Availability
612 Whaley
612 Whaley St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$995
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Brand new apartment homes with modern kitchens, over-sized windows and high-efficiency AC and appliances. The community also offers amenities like on-site eateries and sports courts. Easy commute to campus!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 2 at 11:55pm
The Congaree Vista
Contact for Availability
THE APARTMENTS AT PALMETTO COMPRESS
612 Devine St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Renovated warehouse offers one- to three-bedroom apartments that mix modern style with historic appeal. Exposed brick walls and wooden ceiling beams add charm. Just steps away from the University of South Carolina and Downtown Columbia.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 2 at 11:55pm
Olympia
Contact for Availability
Granby Mills
510 Heyward St, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,040
1 Bedroom
$1,040
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
Two- to four-bedroom apartments with industrial charm within walking distance from USC. They offer amenities like complimentary fitness classes and an active social calendar for the residents.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
3 Units Available
Siegel Suites - Columbia
150 Stoneridge Drive, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,084
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
950 sqft
Move In Today: Fully Furnished Apartments! Call Today! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $250.
Results within 5 miles of West Columbia
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:33pm
11 Units Available
Peachtree Place
200 Berryhill Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$800
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$918
1031 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with eat-in kitchens, vinyl flooring, and plush carpeting. Resident amenities include a clubhouse, a pool, and a playground. Close to I-20 and I-26.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Downtown
10 Units Available
The Palms on Main
1155 Lady St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$995
474 sqft
Cosmopolitan apartments with hints of art deco design, featuring brushed nickel accessories and floor-to-ceiling windows. Restaurants and retail space on the main level. Located in the heart of Columbia, near the South Carolina State House.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Columbiana Ridge
8 Units Available
Avenue at Harbison
113 Paces Brook Ave, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$873
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,221
1229 sqft
Welcome to Avenue at Harbison located in beautiful Columbia, SC.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
Landmark at Pine Court Apartment Homes
3900 Bentley Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$703
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$854
1047 sqft
Beautiful waterfront location, close to Broad River and the River Trail. In-unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, bathtub, fireplace and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour gym, car wash area, pool, tennis court and more.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:15pm
Robert Mills Historic
20 Units Available
The Land Bank Lofts
1401 Hampton St, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,010
429 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
581 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
862 sqft
HISTORIC. ICONIC. CHIC. Constructed in 1924, the Federal Land Bank Building, as it was originally known has been completely transformed into a modern masterpiece for today’s lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Reserve at River Walk Apartment Homes
4501 Bentley Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$887
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,014
1250 sqft
Reserve at River Walk Apartment Homes offers six unique floor plans and plenty of amenities. Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and ice makers.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
10 Units Available
Waterford
1340 Longcreek Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$675
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$848
1125 sqft
Waterford is located at 1340 Longcreek Drive Columbia, SC and is managed by First Communities, a reputable property management company with verified listings on http://www.rentcafe.com/.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
11 Units Available
St. Andrews Commons
1200 Saint Andrews Rd, St. Andrews, SC
1 Bedroom
$804
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$801
964 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and relaxation that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:11pm
7 Units Available
KRC Foxfire
408 Foxfire Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$899
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
KRC Firefox Apartments, located in the heart of Northwest Columbia, exceeds your expectations by offering you a life you so richly deserve! We offer easy driving access to I-26 and I-20.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Broad River Corridor
7 Units Available
Wellspring
500 Harbison Blvd, St. Andrews, SC
1 Bedroom
$918
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$942
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,239
1272 sqft
In tranquil Harbison, this apartment community features landscaped grounds with tennis and racquetball courts, a gym, and a pool. The interiors of these pet-friendly apartments feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry, and fully equipped kitchens.
City Guide for West Columbia, SC

Mini me: The jury is still out on West Columbia; is it an urban or suburban community? No doubt it's a miniaturized version of the capital city of Columbia, South Carolina -- having expanded from its core -- yet, West Columbia holds on for dear life to the metropolitan landscape, giving residents a feel of exclusivity while living in the "thick" of it.

West Columbia is a charming city seated on the western shore of the Congaree River. It has less than 15,000 residents who benefit from its status as an important transportation hub and a major employer with one of the fastest growing economies in Lexington County. The city's accommodating municipal services enables the average person to freely partake in a good quality of life. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in West Columbia, SC

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to West Columbia renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

