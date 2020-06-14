49 Apartments for rent in West Columbia, SC with gym
Mini me: The jury is still out on West Columbia; is it an urban or suburban community? No doubt it's a miniaturized version of the capital city of Columbia, South Carolina -- having expanded from its core -- yet, West Columbia holds on for dear life to the metropolitan landscape, giving residents a feel of exclusivity while living in the "thick" of it.
West Columbia is a charming city seated on the western shore of the Congaree River. It has less than 15,000 residents who benefit from its status as an important transportation hub and a major employer with one of the fastest growing economies in Lexington County. The city's accommodating municipal services enables the average person to freely partake in a good quality of life. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to West Columbia renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.