/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:55 PM
146 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Columbia, SC
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
5 Units Available
Forestbrook
2805 Shadblow Ln, West Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$899
1180 sqft
Forestbrook is located at 2805 Shadblow Lane West Columbia, SC. Forestbrook offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 750 to 1260 sq.ft.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
23 Units Available
Abberly Village
1000 Abberly Village Circle, West Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1408 sqft
Abberly Village comes with a fresh perspective, taking apartment living to the next level. Our West Columbia apartments are conveniently located minutes away from downtown, offering any city dweller the perfect place to call home.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
12 Units Available
100 Riverbend
100 Riverbend Dr, West Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$875
1100 sqft
Living at 100 Riverbend is much more than living in an apartment community, it's a way of life. At 100 Riverbend, we realize that how you live is just as important as where you live.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
207 woodhaven Drive
207 Woodhaven Drive, West Columbia, SC
All Brick well maintained on Corner lot with TWO drive ways one on front one on side to rear of home. Interior just redone with new paint and refinished floors. 4th bedroom or Office has separate entry door.
Results within 1 mile of West Columbia
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
The Congaree Vista
15 Units Available
Vista Commons
1100 Pulaski St, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,993
1258 sqft
Nestled in downtown Columbia's historic district moments from the bank of the Congaree River, these apartment homes feature a fitness center, detached garages and storage units.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
4 Units Available
Three Rivers Apartments
900 Gracern Rd, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1260 sqft
Just off I-26. Playground, picnic area, and on-site pool with a sundeck. Flexible leasing terms. Apartments offer a private balcony or patio, energy efficient appliances, and lots of storage.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 2 at 11:55pm
The Congaree Vista
Contact for Availability
THE APARTMENTS AT PALMETTO COMPRESS
612 Devine St, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Renovated warehouse offers one- to three-bedroom apartments that mix modern style with historic appeal. Exposed brick walls and wooden ceiling beams add charm. Just steps away from the University of South Carolina and Downtown Columbia.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 2 at 11:55pm
Olympia
Contact for Availability
Granby Mills
510 Heyward St, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Two- to four-bedroom apartments with industrial charm within walking distance from USC. They offer amenities like complimentary fitness classes and an active social calendar for the residents.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Granby Hill
1 Unit Available
518 Whaley Street Unit A and Unit B
518 Whaley Street, Columbia, SC
Olympia - Two story house next to Historic Olympia and Granby Mills (RLNE4773034)
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
2106 Marlboro Road
2106 Marlboro Road, Cayce, SC
Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
116 Delft Lane
116 Delft Lane, St. Andrews, SC
A charming home in Columbia! Your next property includes: --4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms --1,800 square feet --Tons of natural light and beautiful hardwood flooring --Updated kitchen with ample cabinetry --Carport and large backyard --Pet
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
1620 Morninghill Drive
1620 Morninghill Drive, St. Andrews, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1633 sqft
Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
1703 Morninghill Drive
1703 Morninghill Drive, St. Andrews, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1548 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 1.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
308 Devinrock Court
308 Devonrock Court, Lexington County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1664 sqft
Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
150 Jeremiah Road
150 Jeremiah Rd, Lexington County, SC
**Apply Today & get 1 month rent FREE with a 12-month term** 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a double garage. All one level, 9' ceilings package includes complementing taller windows and front door PLUS larger baseboards and casings.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
625 Edgewater Lane - 1
625 Edgewater Ln, Lexington County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1450 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo on the Saluda River In West Columbia. Gorgeous View of the River. If you enjoy peaceful Living, but still love to be close to Downtown this is the place for you.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Granby Hill
1 Unit Available
116 Tryon Street
116 Tryon Street, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 4 BR / 2 BA home in the heart of Columbia. Perfect for USC students. Walking distance to the Fairgrounds and William Brice Stadium. Home has a complete kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space. All kitchen appliances included.
1 of 13
Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
558 Chisolm Way
558 Chisolm Way, Lexington County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1249 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 20
Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
3143 Woodsen Circle
3143 Woodsen Circle, Oak Grove, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1542 sqft
This charming rental home is conveniently located in West Columbia! Your next home includes: --3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms --1,542 square feet --Newly renovated with fresh paint and updated appliances --Washer/dryer hookup --Central air
1 of 6
Last updated December 11 at 04:58pm
1 Unit Available
1412 Prentiss Street
1412 Prentiss Street, Cayce, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
2462 sqft
CALL 803-594-4450 This is one AMAZING find! The surprises start as soon as you pull up to the property.
Results within 5 miles of West Columbia
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Reserve at River Walk Apartment Homes
4501 Bentley Dr, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,012
1250 sqft
Reserve at River Walk Apartment Homes offers six unique floor plans and plenty of amenities. Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and ice makers.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
11 Units Available
Fountains of Edenwood
1200 N Eden Dr, Cayce, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1150 sqft
Close to the University of South Carolina, I-26, and I-77. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, and dog park. Apartments feature walk-in closets, washer and dryer connections, and carpeting. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Broad River Corridor
8 Units Available
Wellspring
500 Harbison Blvd, St. Andrews, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,239
1272 sqft
In tranquil Harbison, this apartment community features landscaped grounds with tennis and racquetball courts, a gym, and a pool. The interiors of these pet-friendly apartments feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry, and fully equipped kitchens.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
5 Units Available
The Farrington
1513 Farrington Way, St. Andrews, SC
3 Bedrooms
$995
1450 sqft
Near I-20 and I-26. This updated community offers ample amenities, including a playground, pool, clubhouse, tennis court, and clothes care center. Near public transportation. Apartments may offer a fireplace. Ample storage.
Similar Pages
West Columbia 1 BedroomsWest Columbia 2 BedroomsWest Columbia 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWest Columbia 3 BedroomsWest Columbia Accessible ApartmentsWest Columbia Apartments with Balcony
West Columbia Apartments with GarageWest Columbia Apartments with GymWest Columbia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWest Columbia Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWest Columbia Apartments with Parking