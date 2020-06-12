70 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in West Columbia, SC

/
Abberly Village
1000 Abberly Village Circle, West Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,156
1137 sqft
Abberly Village comes with a fresh perspective, taking apartment living to the next level. Our West Columbia apartments are conveniently located minutes away from downtown, offering any city dweller the perfect place to call home.
Granby Oaks
800 State St, West Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$965
1048 sqft
A community designed for a convenient and enjoyable life. In each large one, two and three bedroom apartment, you'll find fully equipped kitchens with range, refrigerator, dishwasher and disposals...separate dining room...walk-in closets...
Brookland
127 State St, West Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1184 sqft
Your health and safety are important to us. We strongly encourage guests to wear masks and practice social distancing when visiting our offices.
Results within 1 mile of West Columbia
The Congaree Vista
31 Units Available
Sola Station
325 Taylor Street, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1216 sqft
Sola Station is the newest addition to CanalSide, winner of Coumbia's Best Apartments 2013-2017, according to Free Times. Sola Station offers unmatched views of Columbia, South Carolina's riverfront.
Granby Crossing
100 Granby Xing, Cayce, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1075 sqft
We are currently updating our website. But dont worry, you can contact the Leasing Office to reserve your apartment home today!
Advenir at One Eleven
111 Knox Abbott Drive, Cayce, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1279 sqft
Welcome to Advenir at One Eleven Columbia, SC. Our community comes with convenient features that allow you to thrive and balance all aspects of your busy professional life in your new home.
Tamarind at Stoneridge
143 Stoneridge Dr, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$830
931 sqft
Conveniently located near I-95 just one mile from Riverside Bike Path. Community amenities include an Olympic-size pool and grilling facilities. Multiple one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans available.
Vista Commons
1100 Pulaski St, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1053 sqft
Nestled in downtown Columbia's historic district moments from the bank of the Congaree River, these apartment homes feature a fitness center, detached garages and storage units.
Vista Towers
2001 Vista Towers Drive, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1167 sqft
Located conveniently close to I-126. Units feature hardwood floors, a patio or balcony, and laundry. Residents enjoy communal amenities like parking and a dog park, as well as a pool, sauna and gym.
Three Rivers Apartments
900 Gracern Rd, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1162 sqft
Just off I-26. Playground, picnic area, and on-site pool with a sundeck. Flexible leasing terms. Apartments offer a private balcony or patio, energy efficient appliances, and lots of storage.
CanalSide Lofts
383 Taylor St, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
1005 sqft
Adjacent to Riverfront Park and the Three Rivers Greenway in downtown Columbia, CanalSide Lofts is the new way to live. You'll fall in love with the open floor plans, soaring ceilings and spacious interiors of the CanalSide Lofts.
Vista Lofts
701 Gervais St, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,822
1165 sqft
Near Memorial Park and the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. Spacious apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood floors and a patio or balcony. Community offers a pool, a lobby and maintenance.
612 Whaley
612 Whaley St, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Brand new apartment homes with modern kitchens, over-sized windows and high-efficiency AC and appliances. The community also offers amenities like on-site eateries and sports courts. Easy commute to campus!
Stone Ridge
1000 Watermark Pl, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$855
1117 sqft
Here at Stone Ridge Apartment Homes, our apartments and townhomes have all of the details you desire. Select apartments are smoke-free and lovingly upgraded with all-new kitchens and baths with espresso cabinets and brushed nickel fixtures.
THE APARTMENTS AT PALMETTO COMPRESS
612 Devine St, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Renovated warehouse offers one- to three-bedroom apartments that mix modern style with historic appeal. Exposed brick walls and wooden ceiling beams add charm. Just steps away from the University of South Carolina and Downtown Columbia.
Granby Mills
510 Heyward St, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
Two- to four-bedroom apartments with industrial charm within walking distance from USC. They offer amenities like complimentary fitness classes and an active social calendar for the residents.
900 Taylor Street 412
900 Taylor Street, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
925 sqft
In walking distance to Finlay park and the Vista. Perfect floor plan for roommate or guest. Amenities include beautiful pool area w/ grill, clubhiuse and work out area.
Results within 5 miles of West Columbia
Peachtree Place
200 Berryhill Rd, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$918
1031 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with eat-in kitchens, vinyl flooring, and plush carpeting. Resident amenities include a clubhouse, a pool, and a playground. Close to I-20 and I-26.
Waters Edge at Harbison
250 Crossbow Dr, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$944
1108 sqft
Welcome home to Waters Edge at Harbison in magnificent Columbia, SC. Our beautiful apartment home community is located in the heart of Irmo, just off of James F. Byrnes Expressway.
Gleneagle
601 Saint Andrews Rd, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$835
1215 sqft
Homes with private patios and balconies, fireplaces, and extra storage space. Resident amenities include on-site laundry, a 24-hour gym, and a volleyball court. Less than 15 minutes from the downtown area.
St. Andrews Commons
1200 Saint Andrews Rd, St. Andrews, SC
2 Bedrooms
$819
964 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and relaxation that makes our residents happy to call us home.
34 Crestmont
34 Woodcross Dr, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$865
1012 sqft
Comfortable and Convenient Columbia, SC Apartments at 34 Crestmont Live Well at 34 Crestmont, where class comfort and convenience turn rental apartments into true home experiences.
Landmark at Pine Court Apartment Homes
3900 Bentley Dr, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$854
1047 sqft
Beautiful waterfront location, close to Broad River and the River Trail. In-unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, bathtub, fireplace and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour gym, car wash area, pool, tennis court and more.
Wellspring
500 Harbison Blvd, St. Andrews, SC
2 Bedrooms
$966
1000 sqft
In tranquil Harbison, this apartment community features landscaped grounds with tennis and racquetball courts, a gym, and a pool. The interiors of these pet-friendly apartments feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry, and fully equipped kitchens.
