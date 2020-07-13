136 Apartments for rent in West Columbia, SC with parking
1 of 38
1 of 27
1 of 5
1 of 36
1 of 31
1 of 16
1 of 41
1 of 18
1 of 21
1 of 25
1 of 23
1 of 13
1 of 21
1 of 22
1 of 9
1 of 18
1 of 19
1 of 10
1 of 10
1 of 17
1 of 4
1 of 20
1 of 6
1 of 10
Mini me: The jury is still out on West Columbia; is it an urban or suburban community? No doubt it's a miniaturized version of the capital city of Columbia, South Carolina -- having expanded from its core -- yet, West Columbia holds on for dear life to the metropolitan landscape, giving residents a feel of exclusivity while living in the "thick" of it.
West Columbia is a charming city seated on the western shore of the Congaree River. It has less than 15,000 residents who benefit from its status as an important transportation hub and a major employer with one of the fastest growing economies in Lexington County. The city's accommodating municipal services enables the average person to freely partake in a good quality of life. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some West Columbia apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.