pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:36 AM
136 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in West Columbia, SC
22 Units Available
Abberly Village
1000 Abberly Village Circle, West Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,059
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,567
1408 sqft
Abberly Village comes with a fresh perspective, taking apartment living to the next level. Our West Columbia apartments are conveniently located minutes away from downtown, offering any city dweller the perfect place to call home.
3 Units Available
Forestbrook
2805 Shadblow Ln, West Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$837
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$874
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$945
1180 sqft
Forestbrook is located at 2805 Shadblow Lane West Columbia, SC. Forestbrook offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 750 to 1260 sq.ft.
10 Units Available
100 Riverbend
100 Riverbend Dr, West Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$600
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$700
813 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
1100 sqft
Living at 100 Riverbend is much more than living in an apartment community, it's a way of life. At 100 Riverbend, we realize that how you live is just as important as where you live.
17 Units Available
Brookland
127 State St, West Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,185
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1184 sqft
Your health and safety are important to us. We strongly encourage guests to wear masks and practice social distancing when visiting our offices.
1 Unit Available
2328 Robin Crest Drive
2328 Robin Crest Drive, West Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
2280 sqft
2328 Robin Crest Drive Available 09/08/20 West Columbia - Home located in West Columbia near Lexington Medical Center and I-26. (RLNE4236275)
Results within 1 mile of West Columbia
36 Units Available
The Congaree Vista
Sola Station
325 Taylor Street, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,205
729 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1216 sqft
Sola Station is the newest addition to CanalSide, winner of Coumbia's Best Apartments 2013-2017, according to Free Times. Sola Station offers unmatched views of Columbia, South Carolina's riverfront.
12 Units Available
Indigo at Brickworks
111 Brickworks Dr, Cayce, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,240
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1244 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Indigo at Brickworks in Cayce. View photos, descriptions and more!
7 Units Available
The Congaree Vista
CanalSide Lofts
383 Taylor St, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,084
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,103
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Adjacent to Riverfront Park and the Three Rivers Greenway in downtown Columbia, CanalSide Lofts is the new way to live. You'll fall in love with the open floor plans, soaring ceilings and spacious interiors of the CanalSide Lofts.
19 Units Available
The Congaree Vista
Vista Commons
1100 Pulaski St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,322
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,113
1258 sqft
Nestled in downtown Columbia's historic district moments from the bank of the Congaree River, these apartment homes feature a fitness center, detached garages and storage units.
25 Units Available
The Congaree Vista
Vista Towers
2001 Vista Towers Drive, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,066
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,798
1200 sqft
Located conveniently close to I-126. Units feature hardwood floors, a patio or balcony, and laundry. Residents enjoy communal amenities like parking and a dog park, as well as a pool, sauna and gym.
1 Unit Available
The Congaree Vista
Vista Lofts
701 Gervais St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,097
1165 sqft
Near Memorial Park and the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. Spacious apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood floors and a patio or balcony. Community offers a pool, a lobby and maintenance.
4 Units Available
Advenir at One Eleven
111 Knox Abbott Drive, Cayce, SC
Studio
$1,150
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1279 sqft
Welcome to Advenir at One Eleven Columbia, SC. Our community comes with convenient features that allow you to thrive and balance all aspects of your busy professional life in your new home.
3 Units Available
Three Rivers Apartments
900 Gracern Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$940
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off I-26. Playground, picnic area, and on-site pool with a sundeck. Flexible leasing terms. Apartments offer a private balcony or patio, energy efficient appliances, and lots of storage.
Contact for Availability
Granby Hill
612 Whaley
612 Whaley St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$995
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Brand new apartment homes with modern kitchens, over-sized windows and high-efficiency AC and appliances. The community also offers amenities like on-site eateries and sports courts. Easy commute to campus!
32 Units Available
Stone Ridge
1000 Watermark Pl, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$650
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Here at Stone Ridge Apartment Homes, our apartments and townhomes have all of the details you desire. Select apartments are smoke-free and lovingly upgraded with all-new kitchens and baths with espresso cabinets and brushed nickel fixtures.
Contact for Availability
The Congaree Vista
THE APARTMENTS AT PALMETTO COMPRESS
612 Devine St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Renovated warehouse offers one- to three-bedroom apartments that mix modern style with historic appeal. Exposed brick walls and wooden ceiling beams add charm. Just steps away from the University of South Carolina and Downtown Columbia.
Contact for Availability
Olympia
Granby Mills
510 Heyward St, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,040
1 Bedroom
$1,040
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
Two- to four-bedroom apartments with industrial charm within walking distance from USC. They offer amenities like complimentary fitness classes and an active social calendar for the residents.
1 Unit Available
Granby Crossing
100 Granby Xing, Cayce, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1075 sqft
We are currently updating our website. But dont worry, you can contact the Leasing Office to reserve your apartment home today!
2 Units Available
Tamarind at Stoneridge
143 Stoneridge Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$730
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
931 sqft
Conveniently located near I-95 just one mile from Riverside Bike Path. Community amenities include an Olympic-size pool and grilling facilities. Multiple one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans available.
1 Unit Available
Skyland
167 Stoneridge Dr
167 Stoneridge Dr, Richland County, SC
1 Bedroom
$2,100
900 sqft
Superbly designed to be a home from home for short stay guests from 1 month to 3 months, seven minutes from downtown Columbia.
3 Units Available
Siegel Suites - Columbia
150 Stoneridge Drive, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,084
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
950 sqft
Move In Today: Fully Furnished Apartments! Call Today! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $250.
1 Unit Available
1208 Bush River Road
1208 Bush River Road, Richland County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$800
1040 sqft
Updated second story condo in Lexington Green neighborhood. Conveniently located near I26 and I20, close to downtown Columbia, walking distance to shopping. This condo has two bedrooms and one bathroom.
1 Unit Available
Granby Hill
518 Whaley Street Unit A and Unit B
518 Whaley Street, Columbia, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Olympia - Two story house next to Historic Olympia and Granby Mills (RLNE4773034)
1 Unit Available
3143 Woodsen Circle
3143 Woodsen Circle, Oak Grove, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1542 sqft
This charming rental home is conveniently located in West Columbia! Your next home includes: --3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms --1,542 square feet --Newly renovated with fresh paint and updated appliances --Washer/dryer hookup --Central air
