737 Atherton Way

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Townhome in Atherton Place near Manchester Park! - This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town-home has a living room, dining room, kitchen, breakfast area, and laundry closet. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet with built-in drawers and shelves. The second bedroom closet also has built-in drawers and shelves.It has central A/C and gas heat. The flooring throughout the home is carpet, vinyl, and wood. Appliances included are a refrigerator, microwave, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. There is a vinyl privacy fence and attic space with a floating floor. You can also enjoy the community pool all summer long!



Pet Policy: Pet Friendly- $250 pet fee. $10 pet rent.



Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer Road, right on Oakland Avenue, right on Southern Street, right on Piano Place, right on Dave Lyle Blvd, right on Springsteen Road, left on Atherton Way.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



