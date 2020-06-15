All apartments in Rock Hill
737 Atherton Way
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:31 AM

737 Atherton Way

737 Atherton Way · (803) 329-3285
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

737 Atherton Way, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 737 Atherton Way - 737 Atherton Way · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Townhome in Atherton Place near Manchester Park! - This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town-home has a living room, dining room, kitchen, breakfast area, and laundry closet. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet with built-in drawers and shelves. The second bedroom closet also has built-in drawers and shelves.It has central A/C and gas heat. The flooring throughout the home is carpet, vinyl, and wood. Appliances included are a refrigerator, microwave, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. There is a vinyl privacy fence and attic space with a floating floor. You can also enjoy the community pool all summer long!

Pet Policy: Pet Friendly- $250 pet fee. $10 pet rent.

Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer Road, right on Oakland Avenue, right on Southern Street, right on Piano Place, right on Dave Lyle Blvd, right on Springsteen Road, left on Atherton Way.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE3761245)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 737 Atherton Way have any available units?
737 Atherton Way has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 737 Atherton Way have?
Some of 737 Atherton Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 737 Atherton Way currently offering any rent specials?
737 Atherton Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 737 Atherton Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 737 Atherton Way is pet friendly.
Does 737 Atherton Way offer parking?
No, 737 Atherton Way does not offer parking.
Does 737 Atherton Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 737 Atherton Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 737 Atherton Way have a pool?
Yes, 737 Atherton Way has a pool.
Does 737 Atherton Way have accessible units?
No, 737 Atherton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 737 Atherton Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 737 Atherton Way has units with dishwashers.
