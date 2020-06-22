All apartments in Rock Hill
852 Iredell Street.
Home
/
Rock Hill, SC
/
852 Iredell Street
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:41 AM

852 Iredell Street

852 Iredell Street · No Longer Available
Location

852 Iredell Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
extra storage
carpet
range
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Iredell Apartment - Don't miss this wonderful 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment on the 2nd floor. The unit has a nice open floor plan that consists of 913 sq.ft. of heated living space.

Kitchen comes equipped with the following appliances: refrigerator, dishwasher, electric stove, garbage disposal, and a laundry area with washer & dryer hook-ups. Heating & Air unit was replaced in 2016. The flooring is luxury vinyl and carpet in the bedrooms.

Easy access to shopping, dining and minutes from downtown Rock Hill.

Pet Policy: Sorry, no pets.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Directions: Right on Ebenezer Rd and follow Oakland Ave and Dave Lyle Blvd to Iredell St. Turn right onto Iredell St.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3322330)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 852 Iredell Street have any available units?
852 Iredell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 852 Iredell Street have?
Some of 852 Iredell Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 852 Iredell Street currently offering any rent specials?
852 Iredell Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 852 Iredell Street pet-friendly?
No, 852 Iredell Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 852 Iredell Street offer parking?
No, 852 Iredell Street does not offer parking.
Does 852 Iredell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 852 Iredell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 852 Iredell Street have a pool?
No, 852 Iredell Street does not have a pool.
Does 852 Iredell Street have accessible units?
No, 852 Iredell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 852 Iredell Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 852 Iredell Street has units with dishwashers.

