Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

627 North Jones Ave.

627 North Jones Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

627 North Jones Avenue, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom Home Minutes from Downtown Rock Hill - Move In Special $200.00 off First Month's Rent - Move in special $200.00 off 1st month's rent. This two bedroom one bathroom home has a large kitchen and living room. The kitchen has a refrigerator and an electric stove. There are full sized washer/dryer (as-is). Brand new LVT flooring has been installed throughout. There is central heating and air conditioning and a very large backyard!

Pet Policy: Small Pets Only!

Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer Road, right on Oakland Avenue, left on Main Street, left on North Jones Avenue.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE5342626)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 627 North Jones Ave. have any available units?
627 North Jones Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 627 North Jones Ave. have?
Some of 627 North Jones Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 627 North Jones Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
627 North Jones Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 627 North Jones Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 627 North Jones Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 627 North Jones Ave. offer parking?
No, 627 North Jones Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 627 North Jones Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 627 North Jones Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 627 North Jones Ave. have a pool?
No, 627 North Jones Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 627 North Jones Ave. have accessible units?
No, 627 North Jones Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 627 North Jones Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 627 North Jones Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

