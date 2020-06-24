All apartments in Rock Hill
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:49 PM

332 Annafrel Street

332 Annafrel Street · No Longer Available
Location

332 Annafrel Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Amenities

332 Annafrel Street Available 04/02/19 Quaint 2 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom Close to Downtown Rock Hill! - This property is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a living/dining room combo, kitchen, and laundry room. It has central heat and A/C. The flooring throughout the home is carpet, wood, and vinyl. Appliances included are a refrigerator and stove. This property also features washer/dryer hookups, blinds, and a very large backyard.

Pet Policy: Pets are negotiable for this property. When your application has been approved, we can contact the homeowner to seek approval for your pet. Pet fee $250 per pet and monthly pet rent of $10 per pet.

Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer Road, right on Oakland Avenue, left on E White Street, left on Annafrel Street.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 332 Annafrel Street have any available units?
332 Annafrel Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 332 Annafrel Street have?
Some of 332 Annafrel Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 332 Annafrel Street currently offering any rent specials?
332 Annafrel Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 332 Annafrel Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 332 Annafrel Street is pet friendly.
Does 332 Annafrel Street offer parking?
No, 332 Annafrel Street does not offer parking.
Does 332 Annafrel Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 332 Annafrel Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 332 Annafrel Street have a pool?
No, 332 Annafrel Street does not have a pool.
Does 332 Annafrel Street have accessible units?
No, 332 Annafrel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 332 Annafrel Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 332 Annafrel Street does not have units with dishwashers.
