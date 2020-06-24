Amenities

332 Annafrel Street Available 04/02/19 Quaint 2 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom Close to Downtown Rock Hill! - This property is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a living/dining room combo, kitchen, and laundry room. It has central heat and A/C. The flooring throughout the home is carpet, wood, and vinyl. Appliances included are a refrigerator and stove. This property also features washer/dryer hookups, blinds, and a very large backyard.



Pet Policy: Pets are negotiable for this property. When your application has been approved, we can contact the homeowner to seek approval for your pet. Pet fee $250 per pet and monthly pet rent of $10 per pet.



Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer Road, right on Oakland Avenue, left on E White Street, left on Annafrel Street.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



(RLNE3318687)