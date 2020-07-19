252 Carroll Street

Amenities

Fully Renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home - This fully renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home is conveniently located close to Heckle Blvd and quick access to I-77. Fully painted with new solid surface flooring in all common areas and new carpet in the bedroom, the kitchen has been totally upgraded with new cabinets and electric stove and refrigerator. The large bathroom also houses the laundry area with a stacked washer and dryer (not guaranteed). Electric heat and AC with wall mount mini-split.



Pet Policy: Pets are negotiable for this property. When your application has been approved, we can contact the homeowner to seek approval for your pet.



Directions to the property from our office: Right onto Ebenezer. Right onto Camden. Right onto Cherry Rd. Left onto Constitution Blvd. 2nd exit at traffic circle onto W. White St. Right onto Dave Lyle Blvd., Left onto Pond St. Left onto Carroll St.



Lease Terms: One Year.



