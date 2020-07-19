All apartments in Rock Hill
Find more places like 252 Carroll Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rock Hill, SC
/
252 Carroll Street
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:30 PM

252 Carroll Street

252 Carroll Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rock Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

252 Carroll Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully Renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home - This fully renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home is conveniently located close to Heckle Blvd and quick access to I-77. Fully painted with new solid surface flooring in all common areas and new carpet in the bedroom, the kitchen has been totally upgraded with new cabinets and electric stove and refrigerator. The large bathroom also houses the laundry area with a stacked washer and dryer (not guaranteed). Electric heat and AC with wall mount mini-split.

Pet Policy: Pets are negotiable for this property. When your application has been approved, we can contact the homeowner to seek approval for your pet.

Directions to the property from our office: Right onto Ebenezer. Right onto Camden. Right onto Cherry Rd. Left onto Constitution Blvd. 2nd exit at traffic circle onto W. White St. Right onto Dave Lyle Blvd., Left onto Pond St. Left onto Carroll St.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE4600724)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 252 Carroll Street have any available units?
252 Carroll Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 252 Carroll Street have?
Some of 252 Carroll Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 252 Carroll Street currently offering any rent specials?
252 Carroll Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 252 Carroll Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 252 Carroll Street is pet friendly.
Does 252 Carroll Street offer parking?
No, 252 Carroll Street does not offer parking.
Does 252 Carroll Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 252 Carroll Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 252 Carroll Street have a pool?
No, 252 Carroll Street does not have a pool.
Does 252 Carroll Street have accessible units?
No, 252 Carroll Street does not have accessible units.
Does 252 Carroll Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 252 Carroll Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Anderson
108 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Brookstone
1800 Marett Blvd
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Paces River Apartments
1817 Paces River Ave
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Gateway Apartments at Rock Hill
820 Sebring Dr
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Oak Hollow
802 S York Ave
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Pepper Ridge
1895 Springsteen Rd
Rock Hill, SC 29730
139 Main
139 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Legacy at Manchester Village
159 Longsight Ln
Rock Hill, SC 29730

Similar Pages

Rock Hill 1 BedroomsRock Hill 2 Bedrooms
Rock Hill Apartments with ParkingRock Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Rock Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCSpartanburg, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCShelby, NCBelmont, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Waterstone

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeWinthrop University
Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
Catawba College