1976 Bristol Parkway

3 Bedroom In Bristol Park!! - Located in Bristol Park is this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with all brand new wood plank LVT flooring, high ceilings and fresh paint. The large living room opens up to the dining room and kitchen that has a breakfast bar, refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Off the kitchen is the laundry area with washer/dryer hookups and a large pantry. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet with a garden tub, standing shower, and double sinks. Additional perks include the large linen closet, gas log fireplace, rocking chair front porch and wooden back deck!



Pet Policy: Pet Friendly! One small pet - cat or a dog. Non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet plus $10 pet rent per month per pet



Directions to the property from our office: Left on Ebenezer Road, right on Herlong Avenue, continue on India Hook Road, right on Celanese Road, left on Bagwell Circle, continue on Bristol Parkway.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Property is on Rently lock-box for self-showing! Directions for are as follows:



1. Go to Rently.com (Self-Touring does require a mobile device)

2. Click Sign In and Create an Account as a Renter.

3. Search for properties or the specific address under Listings.

4. Click Self Tour on the property page.

5. Verify your Identity and Credit/Debit Card Information. ($0.99 charge)

6. Schedule your tour/ Obtain a personal lockbox code for one time access.

7. After viewing, secure the home and return the key.

8. Fill out a viewing survey after visit.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



