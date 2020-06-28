All apartments in Rock Hill
Find more places like 1976 Bristol Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rock Hill, SC
/
1976 Bristol Parkway
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM

1976 Bristol Parkway

1976 Bristol Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rock Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1976 Bristol Parkway, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom In Bristol Park!! - Located in Bristol Park is this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with all brand new wood plank LVT flooring, high ceilings and fresh paint. The large living room opens up to the dining room and kitchen that has a breakfast bar, refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Off the kitchen is the laundry area with washer/dryer hookups and a large pantry. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet with a garden tub, standing shower, and double sinks. Additional perks include the large linen closet, gas log fireplace, rocking chair front porch and wooden back deck!

Pet Policy: Pet Friendly! One small pet - cat or a dog. Non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet plus $10 pet rent per month per pet

Directions to the property from our office: Left on Ebenezer Road, right on Herlong Avenue, continue on India Hook Road, right on Celanese Road, left on Bagwell Circle, continue on Bristol Parkway.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Property is on Rently lock-box for self-showing! Directions for are as follows:

1. Go to Rently.com (Self-Touring does require a mobile device)
2. Click Sign In and Create an Account as a Renter.
3. Search for properties or the specific address under Listings.
4. Click Self Tour on the property page.
5. Verify your Identity and Credit/Debit Card Information. ($0.99 charge)
6. Schedule your tour/ Obtain a personal lockbox code for one time access.
7. After viewing, secure the home and return the key.
8. Fill out a viewing survey after visit.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE5491648)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1976 Bristol Parkway have any available units?
1976 Bristol Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1976 Bristol Parkway have?
Some of 1976 Bristol Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1976 Bristol Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1976 Bristol Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1976 Bristol Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 1976 Bristol Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 1976 Bristol Parkway offer parking?
No, 1976 Bristol Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 1976 Bristol Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1976 Bristol Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1976 Bristol Parkway have a pool?
No, 1976 Bristol Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 1976 Bristol Parkway have accessible units?
No, 1976 Bristol Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 1976 Bristol Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1976 Bristol Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookstone
1800 Marett Blvd
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Gateway Apartments at Rock Hill
820 Sebring Dr
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Oak Hollow
802 S York Ave
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Bradford Park
417 Bushmill Rd
Rock Hill, SC 29730
139 Main
139 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Legacy at Manchester Village
159 Longsight Ln
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Chandler Commons Townhomes
308 Voldemort St
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Riverwalk
517 Pink Moon Drive
Rock Hill, SC 29730

Similar Pages

Rock Hill 1 BedroomsRock Hill 2 Bedrooms
Rock Hill Apartments with ParkingRock Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Rock Hill Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCGaffney, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Waterstone

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeWinthrop University
Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
Catawba College