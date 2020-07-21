All apartments in Rock Hill
Home
/
Rock Hill, SC
/
1973 Pinevalley Rd.
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:55 AM

1973 Pinevalley Rd.

1973 Pinevalley Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

1973 Pinevalley Rd, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
extra storage
range
1973 Pinevalley Rd. Available 08/01/19 Great 3 bedroom home in Rock Hill! - Bright, open RANCH with level, treed, fenced backyard. Split floor plan offers privacy for the Master suite. Kitchen has good storage, including 2 pantries, smooth cooktop range. Dining area enjoys pretty backyard views. The vaulted Great Room has sliders that open to a large rear deck, perfect for indoor/outdoor living. Outside storage shed. The Master has a walk-in closet plus an en-suite bath. Two good-sized secondary BRs + 2nd full bath. Ceiling fans in all the bedrooms. Great location near shopping & dining, minutes to I-77.

(RLNE5051678)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1973 Pinevalley Rd. have any available units?
1973 Pinevalley Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1973 Pinevalley Rd. have?
Some of 1973 Pinevalley Rd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1973 Pinevalley Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
1973 Pinevalley Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1973 Pinevalley Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1973 Pinevalley Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 1973 Pinevalley Rd. offer parking?
No, 1973 Pinevalley Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 1973 Pinevalley Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1973 Pinevalley Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1973 Pinevalley Rd. have a pool?
No, 1973 Pinevalley Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 1973 Pinevalley Rd. have accessible units?
No, 1973 Pinevalley Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1973 Pinevalley Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1973 Pinevalley Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
