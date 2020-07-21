Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets ceiling fan extra storage range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1973 Pinevalley Rd. Available 08/01/19 Great 3 bedroom home in Rock Hill! - Bright, open RANCH with level, treed, fenced backyard. Split floor plan offers privacy for the Master suite. Kitchen has good storage, including 2 pantries, smooth cooktop range. Dining area enjoys pretty backyard views. The vaulted Great Room has sliders that open to a large rear deck, perfect for indoor/outdoor living. Outside storage shed. The Master has a walk-in closet plus an en-suite bath. Two good-sized secondary BRs + 2nd full bath. Ceiling fans in all the bedrooms. Great location near shopping & dining, minutes to I-77.



(RLNE5051678)