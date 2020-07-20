Amenities

1786-J Ebenezer Road Available 03/29/19 Townhouse in Tall Oaks!! - This property is a 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom town-home, with a living room/dining room combo, kitchen, & laundry closet. Large double closets in Master bedroom! It has central heat & A/C, and carpet & vinyl flooring throughout. Appliances included are a refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. This property also features a private back patio with exterior storage room. Community Pool!



*Renters Insurance is required!*



Pet Policy: Pets are negotiable for this property. When your application has been approved, we can contact the homeowner to seek approval for your pet.



Directions to the property from our office: Left on Ebenezer Road, cross over Herlong Avenue, right into Tall Oaks.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



(RLNE1848407)