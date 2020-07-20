All apartments in Rock Hill
1786-J Ebenezer Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1786-J Ebenezer Road

1786 Ebenezer Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1786 Ebenezer Rd, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1786-J Ebenezer Road Available 03/29/19 Townhouse in Tall Oaks!! - This property is a 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom town-home, with a living room/dining room combo, kitchen, & laundry closet. Large double closets in Master bedroom! It has central heat & A/C, and carpet & vinyl flooring throughout. Appliances included are a refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. This property also features a private back patio with exterior storage room. Community Pool!

*Renters Insurance is required!*

Pet Policy: Pets are negotiable for this property. When your application has been approved, we can contact the homeowner to seek approval for your pet.

Directions to the property from our office: Left on Ebenezer Road, cross over Herlong Avenue, right into Tall Oaks.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE1848407)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1786-J Ebenezer Road have any available units?
1786-J Ebenezer Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1786-J Ebenezer Road have?
Some of 1786-J Ebenezer Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1786-J Ebenezer Road currently offering any rent specials?
1786-J Ebenezer Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1786-J Ebenezer Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1786-J Ebenezer Road is pet friendly.
Does 1786-J Ebenezer Road offer parking?
No, 1786-J Ebenezer Road does not offer parking.
Does 1786-J Ebenezer Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1786-J Ebenezer Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1786-J Ebenezer Road have a pool?
Yes, 1786-J Ebenezer Road has a pool.
Does 1786-J Ebenezer Road have accessible units?
No, 1786-J Ebenezer Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1786-J Ebenezer Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1786-J Ebenezer Road has units with dishwashers.
