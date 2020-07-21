1444 Riverwood Ct.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors stainless steel ceiling fan refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Easy Living 2 bedroom ground level condo in Riverview Villas in Rock Hill! - Easy living on one level with no steps! This ground level condo offers attractive laminate wood flooring, fresh paint and stainless appliances including refrigerator. 2 good-sized bedrooms with ceiling fans. Living area has sliders to private, enclosed patio. Tile in the full bath and eat-in Kitchen. Great location with easy access to I-77 and Cherry Road for shopping and dining out. NO PETS!



No Pets Allowed



