Rock Hill, SC
1444 Riverwood Ct.
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:52 AM

1444 Riverwood Ct.

1444 Riverwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

1444 Riverwood Court, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Easy Living 2 bedroom ground level condo in Riverview Villas in Rock Hill! - Easy living on one level with no steps! This ground level condo offers attractive laminate wood flooring, fresh paint and stainless appliances including refrigerator. 2 good-sized bedrooms with ceiling fans. Living area has sliders to private, enclosed patio. Tile in the full bath and eat-in Kitchen. Great location with easy access to I-77 and Cherry Road for shopping and dining out. NO PETS!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5269081)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1444 Riverwood Ct. have any available units?
1444 Riverwood Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1444 Riverwood Ct. have?
Some of 1444 Riverwood Ct.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1444 Riverwood Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
1444 Riverwood Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1444 Riverwood Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 1444 Riverwood Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 1444 Riverwood Ct. offer parking?
No, 1444 Riverwood Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 1444 Riverwood Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1444 Riverwood Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1444 Riverwood Ct. have a pool?
No, 1444 Riverwood Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 1444 Riverwood Ct. have accessible units?
No, 1444 Riverwood Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 1444 Riverwood Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1444 Riverwood Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
