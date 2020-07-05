All apartments in Rock Hill
Rock Hill, SC
1270 Sullivan Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

1270 Sullivan Street

1270 Sullivan Street · No Longer Available
Location

1270 Sullivan Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730
Spencer Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
1270 Sullivan Street Available 06/05/20 Sturgis Estates - This three bedroom and 1.5 bath brick home is located in Spencer Estates. It has gas heat, central a/c. The kitchen is equipped with a stove and fridge. There is hardwood throughout with vinyl in the dining room. Great storage with a carport, and laundry room. Nice size yard. Great location to Downtown Rock Hill and easy access to local stores and restaurants.

Directions to the property: Right on Ebenezer, Right on Charlotte Ave, Left on White Street, Left on Cummings, Right on Standard, Continue on Spencer, Right on Sullivan.

Pet Policy: NO PETS

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1939589)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1270 Sullivan Street have any available units?
1270 Sullivan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1270 Sullivan Street have?
Some of 1270 Sullivan Street's amenities include in unit laundry, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1270 Sullivan Street currently offering any rent specials?
1270 Sullivan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1270 Sullivan Street pet-friendly?
No, 1270 Sullivan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 1270 Sullivan Street offer parking?
Yes, 1270 Sullivan Street offers parking.
Does 1270 Sullivan Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1270 Sullivan Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1270 Sullivan Street have a pool?
No, 1270 Sullivan Street does not have a pool.
Does 1270 Sullivan Street have accessible units?
No, 1270 Sullivan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1270 Sullivan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1270 Sullivan Street does not have units with dishwashers.

