1270 Sullivan Street Available 06/05/20 Sturgis Estates - This three bedroom and 1.5 bath brick home is located in Spencer Estates. It has gas heat, central a/c. The kitchen is equipped with a stove and fridge. There is hardwood throughout with vinyl in the dining room. Great storage with a carport, and laundry room. Nice size yard. Great location to Downtown Rock Hill and easy access to local stores and restaurants.



Directions to the property: Right on Ebenezer, Right on Charlotte Ave, Left on White Street, Left on Cummings, Right on Standard, Continue on Spencer, Right on Sullivan.



Pet Policy: NO PETS



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



