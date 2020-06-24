All apartments in Rock Hill
Find more places like 1136 Ellen Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rock Hill, SC
/
1136 Ellen Avenue
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:41 PM

1136 Ellen Avenue

1136 Ellen Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rock Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1136 Ellen Avenue, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex In Catawba Terrace - This recently renovated property is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex with a front porch and fenced back yard. The flooring has been upgraded to Luxury Vinyl Plank throughout. Appliances includes a stove. It is furnished with electric heat and central air.

Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer Road, left on India Hook Road, right on McDow Drive, right on Ellen Avenue. (Green duplex on the left)

Lease Terms: One Year.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Pet Policy: No Pets Allowed.

***This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1848386)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1136 Ellen Avenue have any available units?
1136 Ellen Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1136 Ellen Avenue have?
Some of 1136 Ellen Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1136 Ellen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1136 Ellen Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1136 Ellen Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1136 Ellen Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1136 Ellen Avenue offer parking?
No, 1136 Ellen Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1136 Ellen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1136 Ellen Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1136 Ellen Avenue have a pool?
No, 1136 Ellen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1136 Ellen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1136 Ellen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1136 Ellen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1136 Ellen Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gateway Apartments at Rock Hill
820 Sebring Dr
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Whisper Creek
303 Walkers Mill Cir
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Waterford Terrace
823 Carmen Way
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Oak Hollow
802 S York Ave
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Pepper Ridge
1895 Springsteen Rd
Rock Hill, SC 29730
139 Main
139 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Chandler Commons Townhomes
308 Voldemort St
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Riverwalk
517 Pink Moon Drive
Rock Hill, SC 29730

Similar Pages

Rock Hill 1 BedroomsRock Hill 2 Bedrooms
Rock Hill Apartments with ParkingRock Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Rock Hill Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCGaffney, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Waterstone

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeWinthrop University
Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
Catawba College