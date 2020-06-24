1136 Ellen Avenue

Amenities

2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex In Catawba Terrace - This recently renovated property is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex with a front porch and fenced back yard. The flooring has been upgraded to Luxury Vinyl Plank throughout. Appliances includes a stove. It is furnished with electric heat and central air.



Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer Road, left on India Hook Road, right on McDow Drive, right on Ellen Avenue. (Green duplex on the left)



Lease Terms: One Year.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Pet Policy: No Pets Allowed.



***This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed.***



