1068 Farm Pond Lane Available 04/22/19 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Duplex - Located within Farmington Hills Subdivision near Cherry Park is this roomy 2 bedroom 2 full bathroom duplex. Living room has a gas log fireplace with carpet that was just updated in 2016. Kitchen comes equipped with a dishwasher, refrigerator, stove, and a double stainless steal sink with vinyl flooring. The bedrooms have sizable closets. Laundry area with washer and dryer hookups!



**No Pets***



Directions to the property from our office: Right onto Ebenezer Rd. Right onto Oakland Ave. Left onto Cherry Rd. Left onto Deas St. Left onto Farm Pond Ln.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



