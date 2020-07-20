All apartments in Rock Hill
Find more places like 1068 Farm Pond Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rock Hill, SC
/
1068 Farm Pond Lane
Last updated April 13 2019 at 10:34 AM

1068 Farm Pond Lane

1068 Farm Pond Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rock Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1068 Farm Pond Lane, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
1068 Farm Pond Lane Available 04/22/19 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Duplex - Located within Farmington Hills Subdivision near Cherry Park is this roomy 2 bedroom 2 full bathroom duplex. Living room has a gas log fireplace with carpet that was just updated in 2016. Kitchen comes equipped with a dishwasher, refrigerator, stove, and a double stainless steal sink with vinyl flooring. The bedrooms have sizable closets. Laundry area with washer and dryer hookups!

**No Pets***

Directions to the property from our office: Right onto Ebenezer Rd. Right onto Oakland Ave. Left onto Cherry Rd. Left onto Deas St. Left onto Farm Pond Ln.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4797268)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1068 Farm Pond Lane have any available units?
1068 Farm Pond Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1068 Farm Pond Lane have?
Some of 1068 Farm Pond Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1068 Farm Pond Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1068 Farm Pond Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1068 Farm Pond Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1068 Farm Pond Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 1068 Farm Pond Lane offer parking?
No, 1068 Farm Pond Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1068 Farm Pond Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1068 Farm Pond Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1068 Farm Pond Lane have a pool?
No, 1068 Farm Pond Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1068 Farm Pond Lane have accessible units?
No, 1068 Farm Pond Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1068 Farm Pond Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1068 Farm Pond Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Anderson
108 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Brookstone
1800 Marett Blvd
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Paces River Apartments
1817 Paces River Ave
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Oak Hollow
802 S York Ave
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Pepper Ridge
1895 Springsteen Rd
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Bradford Park
417 Bushmill Rd
Rock Hill, SC 29730
139 Main
139 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Legacy at Manchester Village
159 Longsight Ln
Rock Hill, SC 29730

Similar Pages

Rock Hill 1 BedroomsRock Hill 2 Bedrooms
Rock Hill Apartments with ParkingRock Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Rock Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCSpartanburg, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCShelby, NCBelmont, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Waterstone

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeWinthrop University
Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
Catawba College