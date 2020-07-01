1038 Park Meadow Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex that has been freshly painted is near Cherry Park. It has a living/dining room combo, full size washer/dryer hookups with a laundry area. The flooring throughout is luxury vinyl wood plank. Appliances included are refrigerator, electric stove, and dishwasher.



Pet Policy: Small Pets Only! Pet fee of $250 per pet and pet rent of $10 per pet per month.



Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer Road, right on Oakland Avenue, left on N Cherry Road, left on Chandler Drive, right on Park Meadow Drive, continue straight on Cherry Meadow Lane.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Property is on Rently lock-box for self-showing! Directions for are as follows:



1. Go to Rently.com (Self-Touring does require a mobile device)

2. Click Sign In and Create an Account as a Renter.

3. Search for properties or the specific address under Listings.

4. Click Self Tour on the property page.

5. Verify your Identity and Credit/Debit Card Information. ($0.99 charge)

6. Schedule your tour/ Obtain a personal lockbox code for one time access.

7. After viewing, secure the home and return the key.

8. Fill out a viewing survey after visit.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



Rental Terms: Rent: $975, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $975, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.