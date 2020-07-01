All apartments in Rock Hill
1038 Park Meadow Drive
Last updated April 22 2020 at 3:59 PM

1038 Park Meadow Drive

1038 Park Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1038 Park Meadow Drive, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex that has been freshly painted is near Cherry Park. It has a living/dining room combo, full size washer/dryer hookups with a laundry area. The flooring throughout is luxury vinyl wood plank. Appliances included are refrigerator, electric stove, and dishwasher.

Pet Policy: Small Pets Only! Pet fee of $250 per pet and pet rent of $10 per pet per month.

Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer Road, right on Oakland Avenue, left on N Cherry Road, left on Chandler Drive, right on Park Meadow Drive, continue straight on Cherry Meadow Lane.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Property is on Rently lock-box for self-showing! Directions for are as follows:

1. Go to Rently.com (Self-Touring does require a mobile device)
2. Click Sign In and Create an Account as a Renter.
3. Search for properties or the specific address under Listings.
4. Click Self Tour on the property page.
5. Verify your Identity and Credit/Debit Card Information. ($0.99 charge)
6. Schedule your tour/ Obtain a personal lockbox code for one time access.
7. After viewing, secure the home and return the key.
8. Fill out a viewing survey after visit.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

Rental Terms: Rent: $975, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $975, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1038 Park Meadow Drive have any available units?
1038 Park Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1038 Park Meadow Drive have?
Some of 1038 Park Meadow Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1038 Park Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1038 Park Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1038 Park Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1038 Park Meadow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1038 Park Meadow Drive offer parking?
No, 1038 Park Meadow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1038 Park Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1038 Park Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1038 Park Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 1038 Park Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1038 Park Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 1038 Park Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1038 Park Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1038 Park Meadow Drive has units with dishwashers.

