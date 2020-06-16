All apartments in Mount Pleasant
2500 Beaucastel Road

Location

2500 Beaucastel Road, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1532 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 866 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
walk in closets
pool
car wash area
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
car wash area
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
'Designer, Single, European Old World-Style Condo. Brand New Custom Detailed Construction. Best location! 3rd floor. (No one above)Gorgeous kitchen with rich wood counter tops, farm sink, costumed wainscoted food pantry. A spacious laundry room & lots of details you'll only find in downtown living. Walk in closet is floor to ceiling costumed, too! Condo has too many cabinets for one shop-ista to fill! Quiet. No through traffic on top floor and 9 window pool views. Central to Ocean Beaches, Shem Creek, Town Centre, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, Parks, Boone Hall Plantation, Lucy Beckham High School, easy commute, 526, 17, Ravanel Bridge. Boat Storage, Car Wash, Garage Storage Space available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2500 Beaucastel Road have any available units?
2500 Beaucastel Road has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2500 Beaucastel Road have?
Some of 2500 Beaucastel Road's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2500 Beaucastel Road currently offering any rent specials?
2500 Beaucastel Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2500 Beaucastel Road pet-friendly?
No, 2500 Beaucastel Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Pleasant.
Does 2500 Beaucastel Road offer parking?
Yes, 2500 Beaucastel Road does offer parking.
Does 2500 Beaucastel Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2500 Beaucastel Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2500 Beaucastel Road have a pool?
Yes, 2500 Beaucastel Road has a pool.
Does 2500 Beaucastel Road have accessible units?
No, 2500 Beaucastel Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2500 Beaucastel Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2500 Beaucastel Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2500 Beaucastel Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2500 Beaucastel Road does not have units with air conditioning.
