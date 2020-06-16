2500 Beaucastel Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities car wash area on-site laundry parking pool garage

'Designer, Single, European Old World-Style Condo. Brand New Custom Detailed Construction. Best location! 3rd floor. (No one above)Gorgeous kitchen with rich wood counter tops, farm sink, costumed wainscoted food pantry. A spacious laundry room & lots of details you'll only find in downtown living. Walk in closet is floor to ceiling costumed, too! Condo has too many cabinets for one shop-ista to fill! Quiet. No through traffic on top floor and 9 window pool views. Central to Ocean Beaches, Shem Creek, Town Centre, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, Parks, Boone Hall Plantation, Lucy Beckham High School, easy commute, 526, 17, Ravanel Bridge. Boat Storage, Car Wash, Garage Storage Space available.