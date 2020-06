Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

**Looking or a 6 or 7 month lease for the rest of 2020** Brand new home in a great location in the heart of Mount Pleasant. Easy access to Charleston, Beaches, and 526. Huge open floor-plan. Master bedroom downstairs. Large flex space upstairs with a full bath and bedroom. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths downstairs. 2 car garage. Screened in porch. Pets negotiable on a case by case basis.