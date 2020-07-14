Rent Calculator
100 KWANZAN Drive
100 KWANZAN Drive
100 Kwanzan Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
100 Kwanzan Drive, Lexington, SC 29072
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great open floor plan 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Lexington! Huge bonus room (enclosed garage) and a FROG! Located near downtown Lexington, shopping and interstates.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 100 KWANZAN Drive have any available units?
100 KWANZAN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lexington, SC
.
What amenities does 100 KWANZAN Drive have?
Some of 100 KWANZAN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 100 KWANZAN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
100 KWANZAN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 KWANZAN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 100 KWANZAN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lexington
.
Does 100 KWANZAN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 100 KWANZAN Drive offers parking.
Does 100 KWANZAN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 KWANZAN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 KWANZAN Drive have a pool?
No, 100 KWANZAN Drive does not have a pool.
Does 100 KWANZAN Drive have accessible units?
No, 100 KWANZAN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 100 KWANZAN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 KWANZAN Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 KWANZAN Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 KWANZAN Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
