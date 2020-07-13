River Bluff of Lexington.

Lease Length: 2-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per person above the age of 18 years old
Deposit: $200 (1 bedroom) $300 (2 Bedroom) $400 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $200 Administrative Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 1 pet, $450 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $15 per month 1 pet, $25 per month 2 pets
restrictions: Breed Restrictions, No Weight Restrictions
Parking Details: First Come Open Parking.
Storage Details: Refer to a local storage facility
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.