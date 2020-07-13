All apartments in Lexington
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:17 AM

River Bluff of Lexington

300 Palmetto Park Blvd · (803) 219-8513
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

300 Palmetto Park Blvd, Lexington, SC 29072

Price and availability

VERIFIED 24 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1111 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,069

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit 1214 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,079

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from River Bluff of Lexington.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
cc payments
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
package receiving
playground
putting green
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Centrally located in one of South Carolinas fastest expanding towns and directly off of Sunset Boulevard, come home to River Bluff of Lexington apartments for rent. River Bluff offers you all the best apartment community features with the best value in town. Contact the most talented management staff in the area to schedule a tour, but call quickly as homes are filling up fast!\n\nThe amenities offered at River Bluff of Lexington make us the best apartments for rent in the area. Each of our spacious apartments in Lexington, SC feature updated, open kitchens with full-sized appliances and pantries. Private, in-unit laundry rooms provide all the space you need for full-sized washer and dryer appliances and all your extra laundry needs. Dont have your own washer or dryer? We have them available to rent! Each master bedroom offers a complete oasis suite with a large floor plan, walk-in closet, private bath and linen closet. No detail or amenity is overlooked, within the home or throughout the community. Whether youre looking to relax in our resort-style swimming pool or relax on our over-sized sun deck, youll be sure to have a good time at our Lexington apartments. If youre looking for a higher-paced activity to relieve some stress or get in shape, fitness center is open 24-hours a day and features multiple modern workout machines. Dont think we have forgotten about your furry family members either! We are a pet friendly community offering pet stations throughout the property, as well as a fenced-in bark park. Our on-site and on-call 24 hour maintenance staff is available to see to any and all apartment issues to make sure you are as comfortable as possible in your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per person above the age of 18 years old
Deposit: $200 (1 bedroom) $300 (2 Bedroom) $400 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $200 Administrative Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 1 pet, $450 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $15 per month 1 pet, $25 per month 2 pets
restrictions: Breed Restrictions, No Weight Restrictions
Parking Details: First Come Open Parking.
Storage Details: Refer to a local storage facility
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does River Bluff of Lexington have any available units?
River Bluff of Lexington has 2 units available starting at $1,069 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does River Bluff of Lexington have?
Some of River Bluff of Lexington's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is River Bluff of Lexington currently offering any rent specials?
River Bluff of Lexington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is River Bluff of Lexington pet-friendly?
Yes, River Bluff of Lexington is pet friendly.
Does River Bluff of Lexington offer parking?
Yes, River Bluff of Lexington offers parking.
Does River Bluff of Lexington have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, River Bluff of Lexington offers units with in unit laundry.
Does River Bluff of Lexington have a pool?
Yes, River Bluff of Lexington has a pool.
Does River Bluff of Lexington have accessible units?
No, River Bluff of Lexington does not have accessible units.
Does River Bluff of Lexington have units with dishwashers?
Yes, River Bluff of Lexington has units with dishwashers.
Does River Bluff of Lexington have units with air conditioning?
Yes, River Bluff of Lexington has units with air conditioning.

