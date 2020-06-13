112 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lexington, SC
Lexington is the official city that overtook the old township under the rather Dracula-esqe township of Saxe Gotha in South Carolina. Now, Lexington has nearly 18,000 residents, which makes it the largest city in all Lexington County. King George II put English settlers here in 1735 to protect English-claimed land from the native tribes in the area. The dark-sounding name of King George's township was actually a happy reference to the marriage of the king's son to the princess of Saxe-Gotha, a redundant European state. See more
Finding an apartment in Lexington that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.