Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

112 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lexington, SC

Finding an apartment in Lexington that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:39pm
$
25 Units Available
Reserve at Mill Landing Apartment Homes
809 E Main St, Lexington, SC
1 Bedroom
$875
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1337 sqft
The Reserve at Mill Landing Apartments in Lexington, South Carolina offers you the wonderful feeling of small town life with all the amenities of luxurious metropolitan living.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
14 Units Available
The Overlook at Golden Hills
300 Caughman Farm Lane, Lexington, SC
1 Bedroom
$930
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1206 sqft
Situated east of the N. Lake Drive/Sunset Blvd. intersection, Overlook at Golden Hills offers spacious, pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Kitchens have granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Grounds include gym, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
14 Units Available
Lauren Ridge
500 Carlen Ave, Lexington, SC
1 Bedroom
$956
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,201
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,282
1280 sqft
Located between I-20 and Route 1, and close to Lexington Place, Lexington Towne Centre II and public library. Full access to all on-site amenities like the internet cafe, outdoor pool, gym and car wash area.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated May 22 at 03:24pm
3 Units Available
River Bluff of Lexington
300 Palmetto Park Blvd, Lexington, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,089
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In a fast-growing area. Near public transportation and area amenities. Spacious interiors with open floor plans, islands, and wood flooring. On-site pool with sundeck and ample green space.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
101 Cherry Hall Drive Unit 1
101 Cherry Hall Dr, Lexington, SC
2 Bedrooms
$925
1100 sqft
101 Cherry Hall Drive Unit 1 Available 07/14/20 2 Bedrooms 1-1/2 Baths in Lexington's Cherry Hall - Don't miss this opportunity for affordable rent in Lexington, near the Old Mill! Recently updated, this unit has its living space downstairs and

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
227 Rama Lane
227 Rama Lane, Lexington, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2104 sqft
A charming property in Lexington! Your next home includes: --4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms --2,104 square feet --Conveniently located in close proximity to dining, shopping, interstates and gorgeous Lake Murray --Beautiful hardwood flooring
Results within 1 mile of Lexington

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
150 Jeremiah Road
150 Jeremiah Rd, Lexington County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
2070 sqft
**Apply Today & get 1 month rent FREE with a 12-month term** 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a double garage. All one level, 9' ceilings package includes complementing taller windows and front door PLUS larger baseboards and casings.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
3418 Emanuel Church Road
3418 Emanuel Church Rd, Lexington County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$675
700 sqft
Renovated like new 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Lexington. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and yard. Washer and dryer hook up. Utilities included: water. Is NOT pet friendly.
Results within 5 miles of Lexington
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:44pm
11 Units Available
Quail Hollow
2700 Feather Run Trl, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$775
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
1400 sqft
Located just off I-26 and I-20 just minutes from downtown Columbia. Elegant apartments with ceiling fans, walk-in closets, hardwood floors and fireplace. Community has 24-hour maintenance, plus pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
19 Units Available
Atlantic at Parkridge Apartments
356 Lake Murray Blvd, Irmo, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,086
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1332 sqft
New luxury apartments with spacious rooms and modern design. Located within 30 minutes of downtown Columbia and close to shops at Columbiana Center. Private clubhouse and swimming pool on site.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Columbiana Ridge
8 Units Available
Avenue at Harbison
113 Paces Brook Ave, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$873
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,221
1229 sqft
Welcome to Avenue at Harbison located in beautiful Columbia, SC.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Landmark at Pine Court Apartment Homes
3900 Bentley Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$703
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$854
1047 sqft
Beautiful waterfront location, close to Broad River and the River Trail. In-unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, bathtub, fireplace and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour gym, car wash area, pool, tennis court and more.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 04:19pm
$
5 Units Available
Legends at Lake Murray
1220 Meredith Dr, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1309 sqft
This community offers residents a resort-style pool, dog park and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments include breakfast bars, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. It's located just minutes from Irmo Town Park and Columbiana Mall.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
5 Units Available
Reserve at River Walk Apartment Homes
4501 Bentley Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$818
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$887
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,014
1250 sqft
Reserve at River Walk Apartment Homes offers six unique floor plans and plenty of amenities. Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and ice makers.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
The Heights at Lake Murray
100 Walden Heights Drive, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,073
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters on I-26. Units include patios or balconies, washer/dryer hookups, and garbage disposals. Pet-friendly community features garage, pool, credit card payments, playground and gym.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
10 Units Available
Waterford
1340 Longcreek Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$675
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$848
1125 sqft
Waterford is located at 1340 Longcreek Drive Columbia, SC and is managed by First Communities, a reputable property management company with verified listings on http://www.rentcafe.com/.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
11 Units Available
St. Andrews Commons
1200 Saint Andrews Rd, St. Andrews, SC
1 Bedroom
$804
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$801
964 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and relaxation that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
5 Units Available
Forestbrook
2805 Shadblow Ln, West Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$831
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$899
1180 sqft
Forestbrook is located at 2805 Shadblow Lane West Columbia, SC. Forestbrook offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 750 to 1260 sq.ft.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
24 Units Available
Abberly Village
1000 Abberly Village Circle, West Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,024
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,533
1408 sqft
Abberly Village comes with a fresh perspective, taking apartment living to the next level. Our West Columbia apartments are conveniently located minutes away from downtown, offering any city dweller the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
4 Units Available
Three Rivers Apartments
900 Gracern Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1260 sqft
Just off I-26. Playground, picnic area, and on-site pool with a sundeck. Flexible leasing terms. Apartments offer a private balcony or patio, energy efficient appliances, and lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
5 Units Available
The Farrington
1513 Farrington Way, St. Andrews, SC
1 Bedroom
$750
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1450 sqft
Near I-20 and I-26. This updated community offers ample amenities, including a playground, pool, clubhouse, tennis court, and clothes care center. Near public transportation. Apartments may offer a fireplace. Ample storage.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:36pm
11 Units Available
Peachtree Place
200 Berryhill Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$800
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$918
1031 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with eat-in kitchens, vinyl flooring, and plush carpeting. Resident amenities include a clubhouse, a pool, and a playground. Close to I-20 and I-26.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:13pm
7 Units Available
KRC Foxfire
408 Foxfire Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$899
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
KRC Firefox Apartments, located in the heart of Northwest Columbia, exceeds your expectations by offering you a life you so richly deserve! We offer easy driving access to I-26 and I-20.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
19 Units Available
The Grandview at Lake Murray
2170 N Lake Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$947
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,352
1292 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, range, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community features gym, pool, trash valet and guest suite. Located just steps from the magnificent Lake Murray.
City Guide for Lexington, SC

"Hurry all you faceless men and catch the end of the match of the century. You're just in time for the final round, 'cause I know when I'm beat. See the girl who's become a joke; see the man whose heart she broke. Right here on Lexington and 52nd Street." (- Smash"Lexington and 52nd Street")

Lexington is the official city that overtook the old township under the rather Dracula-esqe township of Saxe Gotha in South Carolina. Now, Lexington has nearly 18,000 residents, which makes it the largest city in all Lexington County. King George II put English settlers here in 1735 to protect English-claimed land from the native tribes in the area. The dark-sounding name of King George's township was actually a happy reference to the marriage of the king's son to the princess of Saxe-Gotha, a redundant European state. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Lexington, SC

Finding an apartment in Lexington that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

