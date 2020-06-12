/
2 bedroom apartments
84 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lexington, SC
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
15 Units Available
The Overlook at Golden Hills
300 Caughman Farm Lane, Lexington, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
990 sqft
Situated east of the N. Lake Drive/Sunset Blvd. intersection, Overlook at Golden Hills offers spacious, pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Kitchens have granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Grounds include gym, pool and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
14 Units Available
Lauren Ridge
500 Carlen Ave, Lexington, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1086 sqft
Located between I-20 and Route 1, and close to Lexington Place, Lexington Towne Centre II and public library. Full access to all on-site amenities like the internet cafe, outdoor pool, gym and car wash area.
Last updated June 12 at 01:00pm
25 Units Available
Reserve at Mill Landing Apartment Homes
809 E Main St, Lexington, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1102 sqft
The Reserve at Mill Landing Apartments in Lexington, South Carolina offers you the wonderful feeling of small town life with all the amenities of luxurious metropolitan living.
Last updated May 22 at 03:24pm
3 Units Available
River Bluff of Lexington
300 Palmetto Park Blvd, Lexington, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
994 sqft
In a fast-growing area. Near public transportation and area amenities. Spacious interiors with open floor plans, islands, and wood flooring. On-site pool with sundeck and ample green space.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
101 Cherry Hall Drive Unit 1
101 Cherry Hall Dr, Lexington, SC
2 Bedrooms
$925
1100 sqft
101 Cherry Hall Drive Unit 1 Available 07/14/20 2 Bedrooms 1-1/2 Baths in Lexington's Cherry Hall - Don't miss this opportunity for affordable rent in Lexington, near the Old Mill! Recently updated, this unit has its living space downstairs and
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
919 Hendrix St
919 Hendrix Street, Lexington, SC
2 Bedrooms
$850
912 sqft
2/3 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath House Available 06/19/20 Two/three bedroom house with 1 1/2 bath. Can easily use back room as third bedroom.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
118 Buckhaven Way
118 Buckhaven Way, Lexington, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1092 sqft
Charming 2/2 patio home in Waverly Place! This home is move in ready. Spacious kitchen with lots of counter space and cabinets.
Results within 1 mile of Lexington
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
3418 Emanuel Church Road
3418 Emanuel Church Rd, Lexington County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$675
700 sqft
Renovated like new 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Lexington. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and yard. Washer and dryer hook up. Utilities included: water. Is NOT pet friendly.
Results within 5 miles of Lexington
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
19 Units Available
Atlantic at Parkridge Apartments
356 Lake Murray Blvd, Irmo, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,406
1180 sqft
New luxury apartments with spacious rooms and modern design. Located within 30 minutes of downtown Columbia and close to shops at Columbiana Center. Private clubhouse and swimming pool on site.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
5 Units Available
Reserve at River Walk Apartment Homes
4501 Bentley Dr, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$885
1025 sqft
Reserve at River Walk Apartment Homes offers six unique floor plans and plenty of amenities. Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and ice makers.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
20 Units Available
The Grandview at Lake Murray
2170 N Lake Dr, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1198 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, range, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community features gym, pool, trash valet and guest suite. Located just steps from the magnificent Lake Murray.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
8 Units Available
The Heights at Lake Murray
100 Walden Heights Drive, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,073
1171 sqft
Great location for commuters on I-26. Units include patios or balconies, washer/dryer hookups, and garbage disposals. Pet-friendly community features garage, pool, credit card payments, playground and gym.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
38 Units Available
York Woods at Lake Murray
2038 Lake Murray Boulevard, Irmo, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1202 sqft
Discover a life outside the lines when you live in York Woods at Lake Murray Apartment Homes. Minutes from the boundaries of downtown living in Columbia, near miles of the beautiful Lake Murray shoreline lies York Woods.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
10 Units Available
Waterford
1340 Longcreek Dr, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$848
1125 sqft
Waterford is located at 1340 Longcreek Drive Columbia, SC and is managed by First Communities, a reputable property management company with verified listings on http://www.rentcafe.com/.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
24 Units Available
Abberly Village
1000 Abberly Village Circle, West Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1137 sqft
Abberly Village comes with a fresh perspective, taking apartment living to the next level. Our West Columbia apartments are conveniently located minutes away from downtown, offering any city dweller the perfect place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
4 Units Available
Three Rivers Apartments
900 Gracern Rd, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1162 sqft
Just off I-26. Playground, picnic area, and on-site pool with a sundeck. Flexible leasing terms. Apartments offer a private balcony or patio, energy efficient appliances, and lots of storage.
Last updated June 12 at 02:25pm
4 Units Available
Legends at Lake Murray
1220 Meredith Dr, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
858 sqft
This community offers residents a resort-style pool, dog park and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments include breakfast bars, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. It's located just minutes from Irmo Town Park and Columbiana Mall.
Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
11 Units Available
Peachtree Place
200 Berryhill Rd, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$918
1031 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with eat-in kitchens, vinyl flooring, and plush carpeting. Resident amenities include a clubhouse, a pool, and a playground. Close to I-20 and I-26.
Last updated June 12 at 12:13pm
7 Units Available
Waters Edge at Harbison
250 Crossbow Dr, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$944
1108 sqft
Welcome home to Waters Edge at Harbison in magnificent Columbia, SC. Our beautiful apartment home community is located in the heart of Irmo, just off of James F. Byrnes Expressway.
Last updated June 12 at 12:02pm
55 Units Available
Gleneagle
601 Saint Andrews Rd, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$835
1215 sqft
Homes with private patios and balconies, fireplaces, and extra storage space. Resident amenities include on-site laundry, a 24-hour gym, and a volleyball court. Less than 15 minutes from the downtown area.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
11 Units Available
St. Andrews Commons
1200 Saint Andrews Rd, St. Andrews, SC
2 Bedrooms
$819
964 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and relaxation that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
18 Units Available
34 Crestmont
34 Woodcross Dr, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$865
1012 sqft
Comfortable and Convenient Columbia, SC Apartments at 34 Crestmont Live Well at 34 Crestmont, where class comfort and convenience turn rental apartments into true home experiences.
Last updated June 12 at 12:15pm
7 Units Available
KRC Foxfire
408 Foxfire Dr, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$899
1062 sqft
KRC Firefox Apartments, located in the heart of Northwest Columbia, exceeds your expectations by offering you a life you so richly deserve! We offer easy driving access to I-26 and I-20.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
14 Units Available
Landmark at Pine Court Apartment Homes
3900 Bentley Dr, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$854
1047 sqft
Beautiful waterfront location, close to Broad River and the River Trail. In-unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, bathtub, fireplace and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour gym, car wash area, pool, tennis court and more.
