Apartment List
/
SC
/
lexington
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:12 PM

72 Apartments for rent in Lexington, SC with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lexington renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated May 22 at 03:24pm
3 Units Available
River Bluff of Lexington
300 Palmetto Park Blvd, Lexington, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,089
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In a fast-growing area. Near public transportation and area amenities. Spacious interiors with open floor plans, islands, and wood flooring. On-site pool with sundeck and ample green space.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
227 Rama Lane
227 Rama Lane, Lexington, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2104 sqft
A charming property in Lexington! Your next home includes: --4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms --2,104 square feet --Conveniently located in close proximity to dining, shopping, interstates and gorgeous Lake Murray --Beautiful hardwood flooring

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
919 Hendrix St
919 Hendrix Street, Lexington, SC
2 Bedrooms
$850
912 sqft
2/3 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath House Available 06/19/20 Two/three bedroom house with 1 1/2 bath. Can easily use back room as third bedroom.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:00pm
1 Unit Available
165 Tybo Dr
165 Tybo Drive, Lexington, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1374 sqft
Stunning, modern, and turnkey available for move-in today! The smartly designed open floorplan features beautiful wood laminate flooring, neutral paint, and a spacious 2-story living room, offering a welcoming atmosphere that's easy to maintain.
Results within 5 miles of Lexington
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
10 Units Available
Waterford
1340 Longcreek Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$676
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$848
1125 sqft
Waterford is located at 1340 Longcreek Drive Columbia, SC and is managed by First Communities, a reputable property management company with verified listings on http://www.rentcafe.com/.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
5 Units Available
Forestbrook
2805 Shadblow Ln, West Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$831
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$899
1180 sqft
Forestbrook is located at 2805 Shadblow Lane West Columbia, SC. Forestbrook offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 750 to 1260 sq.ft.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
22 Units Available
Abberly Village
1000 Abberly Village Circle, West Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,024
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,537
1408 sqft
Abberly Village comes with a fresh perspective, taking apartment living to the next level. Our West Columbia apartments are conveniently located minutes away from downtown, offering any city dweller the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
19 Units Available
34 Crestmont
34 Woodcross Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$769
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,114
1229 sqft
Comfortable and Convenient Columbia, SC Apartments at 34 Crestmont Live Well at 34 Crestmont, where class comfort and convenience turn rental apartments into true home experiences.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
4 Units Available
Three Rivers Apartments
900 Gracern Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
1260 sqft
Just off I-26. Playground, picnic area, and on-site pool with a sundeck. Flexible leasing terms. Apartments offer a private balcony or patio, energy efficient appliances, and lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:03pm
11 Units Available
Quail Hollow
2700 Feather Run Trl, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$775
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
1400 sqft
Located just off I-26 and I-20 just minutes from downtown Columbia. Elegant apartments with ceiling fans, walk-in closets, hardwood floors and fireplace. Community has 24-hour maintenance, plus pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Columbiana Ridge
8 Units Available
Avenue at Harbison
113 Paces Brook Ave, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$873
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,221
1229 sqft
Welcome to Avenue at Harbison located in beautiful Columbia, SC.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
15 Units Available
Landmark at Pine Court Apartment Homes
3900 Bentley Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$703
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$854
1047 sqft
Beautiful waterfront location, close to Broad River and the River Trail. In-unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, bathtub, fireplace and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour gym, car wash area, pool, tennis court and more.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 04:19pm
$
5 Units Available
Legends at Lake Murray
1220 Meredith Dr, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1309 sqft
This community offers residents a resort-style pool, dog park and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments include breakfast bars, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. It's located just minutes from Irmo Town Park and Columbiana Mall.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
4 Units Available
Reserve at River Walk Apartment Homes
4501 Bentley Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$887
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,014
1250 sqft
Reserve at River Walk Apartment Homes offers six unique floor plans and plenty of amenities. Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and ice makers.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
5 Units Available
The Farrington
1513 Farrington Way, St. Andrews, SC
1 Bedroom
$750
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1450 sqft
Near I-20 and I-26. This updated community offers ample amenities, including a playground, pool, clubhouse, tennis court, and clothes care center. Near public transportation. Apartments may offer a fireplace. Ample storage.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
36 Units Available
York Woods at Lake Murray
2038 Lake Murray Boulevard, Irmo, SC
1 Bedroom
$934
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1405 sqft
Discover a life outside the lines when you live in York Woods at Lake Murray Apartment Homes. Minutes from the boundaries of downtown living in Columbia, near miles of the beautiful Lake Murray shoreline lies York Woods.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:13pm
7 Units Available
Waters Edge at Harbison
250 Crossbow Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$944
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Waters Edge at Harbison in magnificent Columbia, SC. Our beautiful apartment home community is located in the heart of Irmo, just off of James F. Byrnes Expressway.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
54 Units Available
Gleneagle
601 Saint Andrews Rd, Columbia, SC
Studio
$699
1069 sqft
1 Bedroom
$825
1130 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
1215 sqft
Homes with private patios and balconies, fireplaces, and extra storage space. Resident amenities include on-site laundry, a 24-hour gym, and a volleyball court. Less than 15 minutes from the downtown area.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
307 Lake Frances Dr.
307 Lake Frances Drive, Lexington County, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
4242 sqft
307 Lake Frances Dr. Available 07/06/20 Beautiful Lake Home! - 307 Lake Frances Drive West Columbia, SC 29170 Rental amount: $2500.00 Bedrooms: 5 Baths: 3.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
1703 Morninghill Drive
1703 Morninghill Drive, St. Andrews, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1548 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 1.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
1416 Westchester Drive
1416 Westchester Drive, St. Andrews, SC
3 Bedrooms
$960
1897 sqft
~AVAILABLE NOW ~ ~ 1416 Westchester Dr.  Columbia, SC 29210 ~ 3 BR/2 BA, 1,897 Sq.Ft. House in St. Andrews For Only $960! Spacious Brick Home w/ Large Backyard! Kitchen equipped w/ Stove, Oven, Refrigerator and Dishwasher.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
227 Drooping Leaf Lane
227 Drooping Leaf Lane, Lexington County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1230 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free! You’ll make long-lasting memories in this one-of-a-kind home.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 04:37pm
Challendon
1 Unit Available
805 Seton Road
805 Seton Road, Seven Oaks, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1205 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! This beautiful 3-Bed/2-Bath home has gorgeous hardwood floors, a cook-friendly kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a separate dining room, and a single-car

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1916 Ashford Lane
1916 Ashford Lane, St. Andrews, SC
2 Bedrooms
$875
1020 sqft
Available now! This 2 BR 1.5 Bath home has laminate hardwood floors throughout downstairs and new carpet upstairs in both bedrooms. Downstairs has great room, 1/2 bath, dinning room, kitchen and large enclosed patio.
City Guide for Lexington, SC

"Hurry all you faceless men and catch the end of the match of the century. You're just in time for the final round, 'cause I know when I'm beat. See the girl who's become a joke; see the man whose heart she broke. Right here on Lexington and 52nd Street." (- Smash"Lexington and 52nd Street")

Lexington is the official city that overtook the old township under the rather Dracula-esqe township of Saxe Gotha in South Carolina. Now, Lexington has nearly 18,000 residents, which makes it the largest city in all Lexington County. King George II put English settlers here in 1735 to protect English-claimed land from the native tribes in the area. The dark-sounding name of King George's township was actually a happy reference to the marriage of the king's son to the princess of Saxe-Gotha, a redundant European state. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Lexington, SC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lexington renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Lexington 1 BedroomsLexington 2 BedroomsLexington 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLexington 3 BedroomsLexington Accessible ApartmentsLexington Apartments with Balcony
Lexington Apartments with GarageLexington Apartments with GymLexington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLexington Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLexington Apartments with Parking
Lexington Apartments with PoolLexington Apartments with Washer-DryerLexington Dog Friendly ApartmentsLexington Furnished ApartmentsLexington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbia, SCAugusta, GAAiken, SCWest Columbia, SCSt. Andrews, SCCayce, SC
Sumter, SCIrmo, SCNorth Augusta, SCForest Acres, SCChester, SCDentsville, SC
Woodfield, SCRed Bank, SCBlythewood, SCDalzell, SCSeven Oaks, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Augusta Technical CollegeBenedict College
Midlands Technical CollegeUniversity of South Carolina-Aiken
University of South Carolina-Columbia