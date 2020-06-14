72 Apartments for rent in Lexington, SC with hardwood floors
1 of 39
1 of 40
1 of 10
1 of 24
1 of 18
1 of 27
1 of 38
1 of 15
1 of 13
1 of 19
1 of 22
1 of 33
1 of 22
1 of 10
1 of 27
1 of 33
1 of 27
1 of 17
1 of 32
1 of 15
1 of 19
1 of 2
1 of 8
1 of 18
"Hurry all you faceless men and catch the end of the match of the century. You're just in time for the final round, 'cause I know when I'm beat. See the girl who's become a joke; see the man whose heart she broke. Right here on Lexington and 52nd Street." (- Smash"Lexington and 52nd Street")
Lexington is the official city that overtook the old township under the rather Dracula-esqe township of Saxe Gotha in South Carolina. Now, Lexington has nearly 18,000 residents, which makes it the largest city in all Lexington County. King George II put English settlers here in 1735 to protect English-claimed land from the native tribes in the area. The dark-sounding name of King George's township was actually a happy reference to the marriage of the king's son to the princess of Saxe-Gotha, a redundant European state. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lexington renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.