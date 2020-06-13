/
3 bedroom apartments
118 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lexington, SC
15 Units Available
Lauren Ridge
500 Carlen Ave, Lexington, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,232
1280 sqft
Located between I-20 and Route 1, and close to Lexington Place, Lexington Towne Centre II and public library. Full access to all on-site amenities like the internet cafe, outdoor pool, gym and car wash area.
14 Units Available
The Overlook at Golden Hills
300 Caughman Farm Lane, Lexington, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1206 sqft
Situated east of the N. Lake Drive/Sunset Blvd. intersection, Overlook at Golden Hills offers spacious, pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Kitchens have granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Grounds include gym, pool and clubhouse.
26 Units Available
Reserve at Mill Landing Apartment Homes
809 E Main St, Lexington, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1337 sqft
The Reserve at Mill Landing Apartments in Lexington, South Carolina offers you the wonderful feeling of small town life with all the amenities of luxurious metropolitan living.
1 Unit Available
227 Rama Lane
227 Rama Lane, Lexington, SC
A charming property in Lexington! Your next home includes: --4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms --2,104 square feet --Conveniently located in close proximity to dining, shopping, interstates and gorgeous Lake Murray --Beautiful hardwood flooring
1 Unit Available
165 Tybo Dr
165 Tybo Drive, Lexington, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1374 sqft
Stunning, modern, and turnkey available for move-in today! The smartly designed open floorplan features beautiful wood laminate flooring, neutral paint, and a spacious 2-story living room, offering a welcoming atmosphere that's easy to maintain.
Results within 1 mile of Lexington
1 Unit Available
150 Jeremiah Road
150 Jeremiah Rd, Lexington County, SC
**Apply Today & get 1 month rent FREE with a 12-month term** 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a double garage. All one level, 9' ceilings package includes complementing taller windows and front door PLUS larger baseboards and casings.
1 Unit Available
142 Underwood Drive
142 Underwood Drive, Lexington County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1606 sqft
Great 1 Story home located in desirable Lexington 1 Schools. Private home Located next to community pond. 3 bedrooms / 2 baths / 2 car garage.
1 Unit Available
575 Hopscotch Ln
575 Hopscotch Ln, Lexington County, SC
575 Hopscotch Ln Available 07/01/20 575 Hopscotch Ln - *Move-in July 1, 2020*. The Riverton plan is perfect for entertaining with the spacious open great room, dining, and kitchen.
1 Unit Available
558 Chisolm Way
558 Chisolm Way, Lexington County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1249 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 Unit Available
220 Sturton Drive
220 Sturton Drive, Lexington County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1632 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom patio home in the Cambridge Place neighborhood off in Lexington. This home sits on a quiet cul-de-sac and includes free front yard maintenance. One-car garage and covered front entry. Low-maintenance fenced backyard with patio.
Results within 5 miles of Lexington
5 Units Available
Reserve at River Walk Apartment Homes
4501 Bentley Dr, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,012
1250 sqft
Reserve at River Walk Apartment Homes offers six unique floor plans and plenty of amenities. Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and ice makers.
5 Units Available
Forestbrook
2805 Shadblow Ln, West Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$899
1180 sqft
Forestbrook is located at 2805 Shadblow Lane West Columbia, SC. Forestbrook offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 750 to 1260 sq.ft.
23 Units Available
Abberly Village
1000 Abberly Village Circle, West Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1408 sqft
Abberly Village comes with a fresh perspective, taking apartment living to the next level. Our West Columbia apartments are conveniently located minutes away from downtown, offering any city dweller the perfect place to call home.
4 Units Available
Three Rivers Apartments
900 Gracern Rd, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1260 sqft
Just off I-26. Playground, picnic area, and on-site pool with a sundeck. Flexible leasing terms. Apartments offer a private balcony or patio, energy efficient appliances, and lots of storage.
4 Units Available
Legends at Lake Murray
1220 Meredith Dr, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1309 sqft
This community offers residents a resort-style pool, dog park and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments include breakfast bars, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. It's located just minutes from Irmo Town Park and Columbiana Mall.
Broad River Corridor
8 Units Available
Wellspring
500 Harbison Blvd, St. Andrews, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,239
1272 sqft
In tranquil Harbison, this apartment community features landscaped grounds with tennis and racquetball courts, a gym, and a pool. The interiors of these pet-friendly apartments feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry, and fully equipped kitchens.
38 Units Available
York Woods at Lake Murray
2038 Lake Murray Boulevard, Irmo, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1405 sqft
Discover a life outside the lines when you live in York Woods at Lake Murray Apartment Homes. Minutes from the boundaries of downtown living in Columbia, near miles of the beautiful Lake Murray shoreline lies York Woods.
5 Units Available
The Farrington
1513 Farrington Way, St. Andrews, SC
3 Bedrooms
$995
1450 sqft
Near I-20 and I-26. This updated community offers ample amenities, including a playground, pool, clubhouse, tennis court, and clothes care center. Near public transportation. Apartments may offer a fireplace. Ample storage.
20 Units Available
The Grandview at Lake Murray
2170 N Lake Dr, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,352
1292 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, range, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community features gym, pool, trash valet and guest suite. Located just steps from the magnificent Lake Murray.
18 Units Available
Atlantic at Parkridge Apartments
356 Lake Murray Blvd, Irmo, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1332 sqft
New luxury apartments with spacious rooms and modern design. Located within 30 minutes of downtown Columbia and close to shops at Columbiana Center. Private clubhouse and swimming pool on site.
Columbiana Ridge
8 Units Available
Avenue at Harbison
113 Paces Brook Ave, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,221
1229 sqft
Welcome to Avenue at Harbison located in beautiful Columbia, SC.
19 Units Available
34 Crestmont
34 Woodcross Dr, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,114
1229 sqft
Comfortable and Convenient Columbia, SC Apartments at 34 Crestmont Live Well at 34 Crestmont, where class comfort and convenience turn rental apartments into true home experiences.
10 Units Available
Quail Hollow
2700 Feather Run Trl, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$950
1400 sqft
Located just off I-26 and I-20 just minutes from downtown Columbia. Elegant apartments with ceiling fans, walk-in closets, hardwood floors and fireplace. Community has 24-hour maintenance, plus pool and gym.
1 Unit Available
133 Saint Andrews Place Drive
133 Saint Andrews Place Drive, St. Andrews, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1177 sqft
Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
